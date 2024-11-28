Donald Trump's Grandaughter Kai Performs His Iconic 'YMCA' Dance In Hilarious Video

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump follows in her grandfather's footsteps, literally. The 17-year-old is among the hundreds of people who have caught the fever of the President-elect's YMCA dance moves. While aboard a plane alongside her friend, she takes on the TikTok trend, re-enacting the iconic dance in a brief 14-second video on Sunday, November 24.

Kai Trump performs grandad Donald's famous YMCA dance



pic.twitter.com/5Q4tZ8N03D — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) November 25, 2024

The teenager with her pal Emma Markin moved their arms from side to side, hip shaking, and displayed a thumbs-up, perfectly copying her granddad. She captioned the video as "Learned these moves from the best," while aboard Trump's Boeing 757 private jet with spectacular interiors, golden tasseled cushions, and luxurious couch reflecting the Trump fortune, per New York Post.

Kai Trump speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Kai, the daughter of Trump's eldest son Don Jr., gained attention and raked millions of followers after her debut at the GOP convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July this year. Her speech moved the President-elect to tears, who was seemingly emotional at his granddaughter's words, unlike the usual aggressive self he projects at political events.

"To me, he's just a normal grandpa," Kai gushed over Trump and shared a softer side of him. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school," as the MAGA audience cheered on. The teenager also revealed that she's an avid golfer just like her grandpa and Trump usually "calls him during the middle of the school day" to ask how her golf practice is going on.

Donald Trump plays golf with granddaughter Kai pic.twitter.com/HFtt41W3C1 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 11, 2024

Besides making her debut on the political stage, Kai is a normal 17-year-old schoolgirl who often likes to share her life outings with friends, homecoming preparations, and golf shenanigans with nearly 700k followers on Instagram and a lot more viewers on her YouTube channel. She's rather active on social media and recently made her YouTube debut with a diary-style video almost three weeks ago, documenting her life as a regular American teenager.

But it wouldn't be fair if none of her blogs featured her politically active family, including the 47th president of the US. So she fulfilled people's expectations and documented the election night vlog, showing the behind-the-scenes of the historic event. The vlog begins with Kai getting her glam on point, driving to the luxurious Mar-a-Lago while also telling her viewers that "I haven't seen my grandpa in a while because he's been campaigning and I am excited to see him again," and expresses her nervousness about the results.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 6, 2024

Trump supporters praised Kai's simplicity despite belonging to a famous and wealthy family. For instance, a YouTube fan, @jamietherooster, hailed the young girl, "For someone from such a wealthy and famous family she seems very down to earth." Meanwhile, others like @5ivestar65 were happy to see a member from First Family vlogging so casually which, of course, had never happened before, "I can't recall a time a president's family member has ever vlogged their day-to-day life like this. Very interesting to see."