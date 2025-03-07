Justin Trudeau Almost Breaks Down in Front of Media Amid Tariff War with Donald Trump

Justin Trudeau seemed particularly emotional during his recent conversation with reporters. The Canadian Prime Minister informed the people that his “successor” would soon take over the office. Trudeau surely deserves a well-earned break after being heckled by Donald Trump over the past few months.

Trump has been very aggressive with his agenda regarding trade tariffs. Trudeau had to be at the end of intense negotiations as the US President decided to impose a hefty tariff on Canadian goods.

The Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on goods exported from Canada and Mexico. Trump justified his decision while noting that the trade tariffs would eradicate the inflow of drugs that happens through Canada.

He claimed that the tariffs would end the “major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs” and, in turn, “protect” America. During his recent address to Congress, he also claimed that the tariffs are a sure way to make America “rich” and “great” again.

While Trudeau deals with the heavy tariff issue, Trump has left no way to get the upper hand in the situation. The Republican even resorted to what can be described as trash-talking while not bothering to be diplomatic at all. The 78-year-old repeatedly addressed Trudeau as “governor” instead of honouring his title of the Prime Minister of Canada.

Trudeau stood up against Trump in his non-diplomatic way by calling the trade tariffs “dumb.” In retaliation, the Canadian Prime Minister declared that Canada would also be imposing a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from the USA. The taxation would be imposed on $30 billion worth of goods out of the $155 billion market, effective immediately.

PM Trudeau: “There will be costs for Canadians if we move forward on tariffs to the United States, and that’s why we will be there to support and compensate Canadians and Canadian businesses.” pic.twitter.com/oZBFtkV21b — Juno News (@junonewscom) January 24, 2025

“This is a time to hit back hard and to demonstrate that a fight with Canada will have no winners,” Trudeau said during his appearance. The 53-year-old also spoke about the “transition” that would follow after his successor takes over office.

Trudeau got especially emotional when he spoke about childhood health care. He also spoke about how he has always had the people’s backs during his time as Canada’s leader. “We will not let Canadians down today and well into the future,” he concluded while,” Trudeau declared as he broke down.

#WATCH: Donald Trump says he spoke to Governor Trudeau many times and America doesn’t need Canada…. But would benefit greatly as the 51st State with lower taxes and a better military. He says it’s a dangerous world and Canada NEEDS the USA!

🇨🇦🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5mQ8XB0uaE — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) February 13, 2025

Trump had his theory for Trudeau stepping down that he wasn’t afraid of revealing. “Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada,” he began mockingly. “I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister,” the Republican speculated.

He also noted how “fun” it was to watch Trudeau’s troubles. Trump did not stop at that; since the start of his term in office, he has openly spoken about his wish to make Canada the 51st state of America. The Prime Minister said he would even use “economic force” to make his wish come true.