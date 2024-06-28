Justin Timberlake Registers a Comeback on Social Media After Widely Covered DWI Arrest: "Had To Do It"

Justin Timberlake made a comeback on social media with a bang after his recent DWI(Driving While Intoxicated) arrest by NYPD. The Cry Me A River hitmaker posted a video on his Instagram handle as he shows his fans a jersey for his ongoing music tour. Captioning the video, "Had to do it 👀 @nyknicks," Timberlake asks his fans to join him.

"This is so important right now," Timberlake says in the video as he displays the merch and continues, "Let’s go. We’ve got your Knicks colors. We had to do it!" The singer also shared a promotional video of his music tour on Instagram Story for the shows scheduled for Madison Square Garden. The former NSYNC band member will continue with his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour after the sensational arrest in Sag Harbor. The musician went back to his business and performed on Saturday, June 21 at Chicago's United Center and thanked his fans from the bottom of his heart. "This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other," the 43-year-old singer said as reported by USA Magazine.

"And that's that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.' ... I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you," he continued. "You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me," the Grammy-winning music artist added as he addressed the crowd who supported him throughout.

"And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I'm somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you. You made my life so special. And tonight in Chicago, you have made us feel loved," Timberlake concluded. The arrest of Timberlake left everyone shocked as the police released a statement on June 19 that read, "On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel."

The statement continued, "A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, and upon investigation, it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition." An officer according to People confirmed that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests." Timberlake will be visiting the court on July 26 for a further hearing.