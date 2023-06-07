Dua Lipa Talks About Surprising Backstage Habit That Keeps Her Hooked During Music Tours

Dua Lipa has just confessed that she is a 'classic bibliophile' and the one surprising habit that kept her busy backstage during her 2016-19 tours was reading. The New Rules songstress confessed candidly during an interview at the recent Hay Festival that she even started a 'book club' to keep others busy.

"Before when I was touring, I was travelling a lot. So, I just made a very conscious decision. Like if I wasn't sleeping, I was reading." She revealed that her crew indulged in 'fresh conversations' revolving around the latest titles and they vibed together as a community while sharing their love for books.

The Levitating singer inspired her dancers and even photographers to join the backstage book club. According to Hello, Lipa has launched a monthly book club on her platform called Service95. The creative platform was launched in November 2021 and Lipa describes it as the ultimate space to connect.

"I find huge joy in telling people what I've learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences. Service95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who's as curious as I am about life. The more we share with each other, the closer we become, the wider our circles grow."

According to NME, the travelogue-inspired platform features Lipa's favorite restaurant, sightseeing, and other recommendations from her favorite cities. The platform works as a weekly newsletter and also a podcast. The book club site also features interviews and articles with famed authors and recommendations on book festivals and the latest releases.

Adding further about having 'meaningful conversations', she says, "We're learning a lot about empathy and that patience is important. It's about learning to not take things for granted, and to make the moments you have with your family and friends really count; making sure you have meaningful conversations and that everything you do has purpose. You wanna make sure what you say is good and that you spread kindness and empathise with people's different situations."

The Be the One singer is also the host of At Your Service podcast, where she holds insightful conversations with famed personalities. During the Hay Festival, Lipa conducted a live recording with Scottish author Douglas Stuart, a well-acclaimed writer of Young Mungo and Booker Prize-winning Shuggie Bain.

When asked about her favorite books, Dua claimed her loyalty towards Milan Kundera's The Unbearable Lightness of Being. She alleged that the book influenced her greatly in understanding a past relationship.

Describing it she said, "I think the book had just very interesting themes that helped me understand, you know books really help you to understand other people's emotions or what they're going through and different perspectives on the human experience." Hay Festival is one of the renowned literary festivals which happens every year during late spring in the town of Hay-on-Wye, South Wales.