Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were two star-crossed lovers who simply didn’t work out even though they had beautiful chemistry with each other. The couple had a well-cemented relationship between 1999 and 2003. The reason they broke up was due to the alleged cheating scandal between Spears and her choreographer at the time - Wade Robson.

The aftermath of their breakup was certainly painful for both of them given their affinity towards each other. However, in light of the many revelations in Spears’ book, The Woman In Me brought to light the aspect that Timberlake wanted to set the record straight concerning his ex-girlfriend’s alleged affair.

As per TMZ, Spears was accused of cheating on the Mirrors singer with Robson back in 2002 after Timberlake discovered a 14-page break-up letter she wrote to Robson, entailing his ex-girlfriend’s affair at the time. Years later, Spears confirmed the same in the aforementioned book, confessing that she and Robson merely shared a kiss and nothing beyond that.

“We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night,” Spears wrote in her memoir. While details of their breakup were almost always either under speculation or kept private by both parties, sources now confirm that there was actually a confrontation event.

According to Page Six, the altercation took place on the 2nd of February, 2002, when Spears was hosting Saturday Night Live at the 30 Rock Studios in Manhattan. Spears was also accompanied by Timberlake at the time but it’s now clear why he didn’t show up on stage beside her towards the end of the show.

The thing is, at the beginning of the show after formal pleasantries were exchanged, Timberlake had just gone official with Spears on the show and declared that she was his girlfriend. But while Spears was almost done with her cues for the night, she was surprised to note that he was M.I.A.

That’s where the plot thickens actually as a former Production member with direct knowledge of the incident claimed. Prior to the show, it is revealed that Timberlake had managed to uncover a lengthy break-up letter addressed to Robson. This insinuated to him that the two were romantically involved far longer than he anticipated. “Justin had found a letter which made it clear that the affair had been going on for months and that she and Wade had been sleeping together,” claimed the source.

Surprised yet eager to find answers, he desperately wanted to get closure on the matter via Robson. Then, after several failed attempts of getting hold of Robson via a phone call, he “finally got him on the phone as Britney was in the middle of ‘SNL,’” revealed the source.

Shortly after his conversation with Robson, he had an approximately 40-minute-long conversation with her possibly about the entire matter. A month later in the same year, news of their split hit the news and the rest is history. Neither Spears’ nor Timberlake’s representatives have issued a comment on the same.

