Justin Bieber's New Post Has Fans Convinced He Left a Secret Message For Ex Selena Gomez Amid Engagement

Justin Bieber's latest Instagram post had the internet convinced the singer sent a secret message to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez after the latter announced her engagement earlier this month. The Baby singer shared a carousel of loved-up images with his wife Hailey Bieber from their Costa Rica trip, but it's the song - All My Ghosts’ by Lizzy McAlpine that added to the pictures, that caught the attention of fans and critics alike. The lyrics go, “The wedding of the year, I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears. I can see it now, when all my ghosts disappear, I can see it crystal clear.” The song wraps with, "But I happen to love you, I hope that's true." In light of the same, fans argued that Justin was mourning the loss of his 'true' love.

According to Page Six, the emotional track is about reminiscing unforgettable moments with an ex. "Y’all...why did Justin Bieber post a picture of him and his wife with all my ghosts by Lizzy McAlpine a few days after Selena got engaged you can’t make this up," a fan questioned on X (formerly Twitter). "Justin Bieber is humiliating himself again! Posted all my ghosts for Selena...has zero dignity!" a critic slammed. "The song choice and timing is crazy," echoed another, while one quipped, "Sorry for your loss."

She must stay because of the money! Cause what is this? #Justinbieber 🤣🥲 pic.twitter.com/p3FoarCjuE — OriginalGirl235 (Fan Account) (@rauwlena2050) December 16, 2024

The Yummy hitmaker has previously also hinted at his 'broken relationship' with Gomez. Fans were convinced that his hit 2021 single Ghost, which revolves around the topic of lost love is about the Only Murders in the Building actress. “My objective with making the song was to make people sing that there is hope, and the trauma and the hurt that you feel isn’t gonna last forever. It takes time to heal. There will be a moment when that pain doesn’t hurt so bad. Know that that feeling will subside," he explained during a segment with Dolby in 2021.

Meanwhile, sharing her happy news, Gomez penned, “Forever begins now.” The engagement post featured her stunning classic cut marquise engagement ring by music producer Benny Blanco. A short clip that Gomez shared on her Instagram Stories, featured her flaunting the huge diamond on a video chat, causing the caller on her phone to scream with delight. “I said yes to this,” she exclaimed. “It’s so pretty.” According to the Strait Times, Blanco and the Calm Down singer have been candid about their love, cheering one another in interviews, never really shying away from PDA. Gomez previously was also seen with a glittering Jacquie Aiche ring bearing the initial 'B' for Blanco.

Jade Trau, a jewelry designer described the new ring as "a very contemporary, modern-looking marquise cut" with a thick pave band adorned with tiny diamonds and a yellow-gold setting. “Now, it’s like the hot stone of the moment,” Trau said. “On the one hand, it has this really contemporary feel to it...it looks like a leaf – it has this very organic, natural feel to it.”