When Justin Bieber Confessed About Meeting Selena Gomez Five Years Later: "I Don't Know if I'm Over..."

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on-off from December 2009-April 2014, June 2014-October 2014, and October 2017-March 2018. In a 2015 interview with Complex, Bieber called their relationship a “marriage kind of thing.” “We were so in love. Nothing else mattered,” he said. “We were all about each other. But when it’s like that, and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you.” In another interview with Access Hollywood the same year the Yummy hitmaker confessed Gomez was his "first love", "She is someone I love dearly. I'm never going to stop loving her. I'm never going to stop checking in on her. I don't think if you end a relationship, you should end that unless it was super toxic and you guys were hurting each other physically or mentally, we always respected each other and we still respect each other."

Bieber also admitted that his ex-girlfriend was the muse for three of his hit tracks - Where R U Now, What Do You Mean, and Sorry. "It was really tough. I don't know if I'm over it yet." He added, "I think that I'm definitely in another place and I think we've definitely went our separate ways." However, Bieber stated that he would forever cherish his love for Gomez. "I love her and I want her to be awesome, but there are things that remind me of her." He also confessed to writing a song titled - If I Would Have Met You In Five Years, which was never included in any of his albums. As per Seventeen, Bieber explained the song: "How true is that? How many people go through life and end up meeting someone and it feels so right, but it's just the wrong time? So many people can relate to that."

Bieber remained hopeful about their future back then, "I don't know what happens. I don't know what is going to happen in the future," Justin revealed. "I think we both gotta do some soul-searching ourselves and figure out ourselves before we can just try to figure out each other." However, in 2019 Bieber supported his wife Hailey Bieber over some mean comments by fans. As per Huff Post, the Baby singer called out an Instagram comment on a picture of his model wife made by an account named Jaileyisajoke. The user accused Baldwin of being racist and of sleeping with men for fame, and claimed that Bieber only married her to "get back at SG."

Bieber called the troll “immature” and “absurd.” “Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back [at] my ex, anyone who believes this is mean-spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really,” said Bieber. He added that he “absolutely loved” Gomez and said, although he is deeply in love with his wife, Gomez would always have a special place in his heart. “She is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me,” wrote Bieber, adding that he “will never respond again to a message like this.”