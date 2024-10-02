Justin Bieber Wanted to 'Protect' Billie Eilish From the Music Industry, Old Video Reveals Why

The encounters that Justin Bieber had with the music industry were not easy. His wish to protect younger musicians like Billie Eilish from the hardships he suffered were once voiced by the 30-year-old. Nevertheless, Bieber got emotional when talking about his early days in the spotlight during a moving 2020 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The Baby singer, who became famous overnight at the tender age of fourteen, in 2008 signed with the record company owned by Usher, a protégé of Sean Diddy Combs. As reported by the New York Post, Bieber said, "It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, and turn their back on you in a second. I just want to protect her[Eilish]. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Prince Williams

Bieber said that 'it was bad... it was dark' when discussing his coming-of-age issues that were visible to the world. He further added, "Think about how young I was and so impressionable and you have everybody telling me how awesome I am at all times. I just want people to understand the psychology of why I potentially could have problems in my life." Along with 'all this sort of stuff with my past,' the pop hitmaker admitted to 'living in this shame.' Concerning Eilish, he wishes he might serve as 'a good example' to her. He added, "If she ever needs me I’m gonna be here for her. I’m just a call away."

With all that's going on with P. Diddy lately, this video says it all.



Diddy is a weirdo who definitely groomed Justin Bieber and many others. pic.twitter.com/GixsqNpFqM — Pizza Pepe (@RealPizzaPepe) March 26, 2024

Even though Bieber doesn't specifically mention Combs in the interview, many online have speculated about what the singer might be referring to, particularly since a video of a 'creepy' exchange between Diddy and 15-year-old Bieber has recently gained more views. The video, which went viral showed Diddy standing next to the adolescent pop singer, who gives an uncomfortable grin as the rapper describes his relationship with Bieber. The 40-year-old rapper said, "He's having 48 hours with Diddy."

These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber.



This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING.



We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!! pic.twitter.com/C5li2jhE2f — Miss ADG (@therealmissadg) September 18, 2024

Seemingly recorded months later, Diddy confronts the adolescent in another video for the reason that he 'ain't been calling me and hanging out with me the way we used to hang out.' As he tried to explain to the rapper that he had only been able to reach him via his representatives, Bieber stammered and stepped back and forth until finally saying, 'You never really got my number.'

Within hours of the videos of Diddy's encounters with Bieber's youth resurfacing, internet detectives unearthed an interview Usher had given to shock jock Howard Stern in 2016. In the interview, Usher confessed to having witnessed 'very curious things' at Diddy's New York mansion during his yearlong stay there at the tender age of fourteen. As per the New York Post, Usher confessed at the time, "I got a chance to see some things … I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it."