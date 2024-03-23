Justin Bieber Urged by Fans to Consider Taking Hailey's Last Name as Model Radiates Charm in New Clip

Fans of Justin Bieber are urging him to consider a significant change after witnessing his wife Hailey Bieber's latest captivating appearance on social media. In a recent TikTok video, Hailey showcased her skincare routine while basking in the warm glow of the sun, sparking speculation among many that she might be hinting at new products from her skincare brand, Rhode. With a minute-long video, Hailey effortlessly charmed her audience, garnering attention not only for her skincare regimen but also for her radiant presence during the golden hour, as per The Sun.

Hailey, 27, appeared to be sitting outside her house during golden hour while filming her get-ready with me in the one-minute video that was uploaded to TikTok. This GRWM kind of video is highly popular on social media these days. She wrote, "Sunshine and salty tan," as her caption for her photo. She prepped her skin with her Rhode Glazing Milk product first. The Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid, which hydrates the skin barrier, was then applied.

After washing her face, she applied a light layer of cosmetics consisting of lipstick, blush, and concealer. The beauty queen showed off her several hand tattoos while sporting a flowing white lace dress. Her hair was wavy and she wore one side down and in front of her shoulders. To show off her polished appearance, Hailey posted a few selfies to her Instagram.

Fans also observed that she was wearing the enormous diamond wedding ring that 29-year-old Justin gave her during their ultra-secret 2018 wedding. They celebrated their love with a lavish party in September 2019.

It was assumed that she was soft-launching the new cosmetics from Rhode. "Rhode blush coming soon?" was one question posed in the video's comments section. "We need Rhode makeup!!!" shouted a second fan. A third said, "Hailey, we need that blush." Hailey debuted her brand's logo, which is also her middle name, Rhode, in April 2022. The website was started in June of that year and currently offers a variety of skin-friendly products, and other products such as phone cases, peptide lip treatments, cleansers, and creams. Single products cost between $16 and $30; packages are also offered, although at a premium.

Hailey changed her name on Instagram in November, confirming her marriage to Justin. Despite her legendary name, she expressed pride in her family history and received overwhelming support from her loved ones, particularly her father, who assured her that her identity remained intact regardless of the name change. "I'm very proud of my family name," Hailey stated. "I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!" as per Cosmopolitan.