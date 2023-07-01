When Justin Bieber Said Hailey Bieber Has an Amazing Natural Fragrance, "Smells Like Ariana Grande”

Grammy-winning singer, Justin Bieber once made a rather bizarre comparison between his beloved wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and singer Ariana Grande. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, the Sorry singer engaged in a fun round of "Burning Questions" that led to him unveiling how his wife smelled.

The Never Say Never singer appeared as dashing and handsome as ever. He wore his signature pink beanie from his Drew collection, followed by a flannel and brown pants and a slick pair of sneakers. Before the fun round could begin, he patiently greeted the roaring audience who were cheering, thrilled upon hearing the pop star's name and seeing him on stage. Even after Justin greeted them, the audience continued to cheer for the Grammy-winning singer.

The round began with Degeneres setting forth some ground rules. However, Justin first proceeded to ask for a hug from his gracious host. After the heartwarming exchange, the round of questions began. Since at the time he had just turned 26, Degeneres asked what he had received for his birthday. Justin warmly recalled his wife Hailey's efforts to make it a rather memorable day.

As the fun session proceeded, Justin was asked what his wife, Hailey smelled like. The Ghost singer seemed to immediately blush upon recalling. With a hint of nervousness, he shyly responded with a rather unexpected answer. "She smells like Ariana Grande's perfume," he said. After emphasizing that his wife smelled "good," Justin went on to describe the notes and tone of the perfume. "It's flower and it's fruity. And it's good," added Justin in a rather detailed description of the smell.

Justin is one of the most legendary and iconic pop singers of the generation. With his dazzling vocals and humble personality, the Baby singer won hearts globally after he first made his debut as a teenager. Since then, Justin has become a global sensation. In addition, through the years, he has produced one hit song after another, earning him quite a few decorated awards.

But another thing that has earned fame is his relationship with his beloved wife Hailey Bieber. The two frequently pop up on each other's Instagram feeds in the most heartwarming and loving way. From sharing major throwbacks to celebrating their birthdays and anniversary, the two can't stop gushing about each other. Even in public, the two are often observed showcasing PDA and are always engaged in a loving gaze.

Most recently, the loving couple were captured on a romantic getaway to the south of France. Hailey recorded their fun escapade on Instagram with a series of carousels. One of the carousels was captioned, "All I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life," and featured both Hailey and Justin clad in swimwear.

