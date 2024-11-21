Justin Bieber Fans Notice One Unexpected Thing in His Studio Photo: "Still Not Over the Fact..."

Recently, Justin Bieber gave his fans a glimpse of his recording studio, and it was a very touching moment. It was quite heartwarming when he talked about how he's adjusting to his new job as a father. But despite all of his musical instruments, there was one unexpected item that drew everyone's attention: a baby chair. The Beliebers, his admirers, were unable to contain their excitement.

The 30-year-old pop star posted a bunch of photos and videos on Instagram showing off his home studio setup. The 4moms MamaRoo multi-motion swing was immediately spotted in the center of the music room by keen fans. Many felt that the new father's ability to balance his work and parenthood was also demonstrated by this high-tech baby chair. After all, the swing has Bluetooth and five different rocking motions and is a go-to for parents.

Look at baby Jack's rocking chair in the middle of the studio. 🧸🩵



According to one fan, "The baby chair in the music room [sneezing face and face holding back tears emojis]... still not over the fact that our little Justin is A DAD." It summed up how many other people felt the same way. Another supporter simply stated, "Artist and dad," followed by a blue heart emoji, while a third chimed in with practical observation: "Added a new piece of equipment I see rock out w/ the hear mufflers on."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on December 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Cover Image Source: Bellocqimages/Getty Images)

The studio glimpse comes just months after Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August. The couple has only sometimes shared glimpses of their path toward parenting, keeping their new family life quiet. Although they have taken care to avoid posting Jack's face on social media, they have given fans some charming looks at his tiny feet and clothes.

The Biebers have found creative ways to include their son in their public life while maintaining his privacy. They dressed up as Disney Channel characters Ron Stoppable and Kim Possible for Halloween. The star of the show, however, was tiny Jack, who played Rufus, the nude mole rat, wearing a lovely pink fuzzy onesie, as per Mirror. Since Jack arrived, Hailey has worn an adorable gold bracelet that reads "Jack Blues" and a chain with the letters "JBB" set in gemstone pendants as subtle ways to honor becoming a mother, as per Harper Bazaar.

According to a source close to the couple, they really wanted to have a child. "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant, was the best ever for Justin," they revealed. "He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them," the source revealed, making it pretty evident that parenthood means a great deal for the pair.