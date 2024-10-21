Ron DeSantis Reveals His Wedding to Casey at Disney World Ended up Being 'Kind Of Ironic'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got married to his wife Casey DeSantis back in 2009, and a detail about the wedding came to light last year 13 years after his marriage, DeSantis himself admitted that this detail was 'kind of ironic.' The Florida Governor disclosed publicly for the first time, in 2022, how he and his wife came to exchange their vows at Walt Disney World Resort during a fairy tale wedding, only to fight the family-favorite company viciously 13 years later.

FUN FACT: Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World. The governor continues to mock and attack Disney, but he held his wedding in their park. pic.twitter.com/9Tj7kdRnq3 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) November 6, 2022

The Republican governor corroborated the claims about the Disney wedding in an interview with Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, as per Business Insider. "In looking forward to what we ended up doing as governor and some of the face-offs that we had with some major institutions in Florida, it's kind of ironic," DeSantis said. Furthermore, Casey admitted in the interview that the discovery 'created a lot of news.'

Ron DeSantis? You mean, Ron DeSantis who got married at Disney in 2009? That Ron DeSantis? The same one who had a Disney wedding? pic.twitter.com/9ZCjiuxroN — Frank (@FrankMakesStuff) December 3, 2022

However, Florida's first lady explained that when she was growing up in Ohio, Casey's parents always looked forward to going to the theme park, so the young couple also decided that they would get married at Disney World. "And one of the other great things was the fact that they did a lot of the planning for you," she said of Disney's wedding offerings. "So it was I could just show up sort of thing. And it was really a lot of fun."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist while his wife Casey DeSantis looks on during his election night watch party. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Octavio Jones)

But the wedding location is something the couple might regret because, in 2022, Ron went head-to-head against Disney. The conflict started as soon as the Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, was enacted by the governor of Florida in March 2022, per POLITICO. The rule prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with pupils in kindergarten through third grade.

Appearing in South Carolina, Ron and Casey DeSantis tell a very coordinated story about planning their wedding at Disney World. pic.twitter.com/mCa192W1Dv — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2023

Disney, who first remained silent on the bill, later hit out at the bill that, from their perspective, restricts queer children. The sprawling media venture promised to quit supporting political campaigns in the state as a result of the contentious legislation. “Our employees see the power of this great company as an opportunity to do good. I agree,” CEO Bob Chapek wrote in a memo, per POLITICO. “Yes, we need to use our influence to promote that good by telling inclusive stories, but also by standing up for the rights of all.”

Disney revealed that it would create a new framework for political donations, according to Chapek, to guarantee that the company's 'advocacy better reflects our values.' Chapek shared that this is required since “this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights.”

The conflict escalated when, as retaliation for speaking out against the new rule, Ron signed a piece of legislation that might put an end to the entertainment mogul's unique rights. The two anti-Disney legislation targeted Disney’s self-governing status and a special carve-out in another law. He specifically hit out at the media giant during an event at a Hialeah Gardens charter school. “You’re a corporation based in Burbank, California, and you’re going to martial your economic might to attack the parents of my state? We view that as a provocation, and we’re going to fight back against that,” Ron said.

This article was originally published on 10.04.23.