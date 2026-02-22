Justin Baldoni Might Be Facing Money Problems Amidst Blake Lively Lawsuit

Justin Baldoni might be learning the impact of legal battles the hard way, as the actor seems to be under alleged financial strain. His lawsuit with Blake Lively is expected to go to trial this year, and Baldoni might be struggling financially more than he’d like to admit.

According to Nicki Swift, the actor and his wife, Emily Baldoni, have put their family home in Ojai, California, on the market and expect it to sell for $8.9 million. They renovated the home with several personal touches for their family, so it seems odd to put it on sale.

Sotheby’s International Realty describes the home as exceptional, scalable and versatile with over ten acres. The Topa Topa Mountains serve as a magnificent view from the home. The property is luxurious and was also a part of a 2023 Architectural Digest piece.

The legal battle between actress Blake Lively and her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director Justin Baldoni head to court on Monday. Baldoni’s lawyer launched a website with court documents related to the battle with Lively ahead of their first hearing. https://t.co/ve4mMW152S pic.twitter.com/HOm1WW0vui — ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2025



Emily once called the home magical as it was renovated in a way to offer sanctuary when they come home. Now they may have to say goodbye to the house of their dreams and build that sanctuary somewhere else.

The million dollars from the sale of the property may help release some financial burden.

Justin Baldoni’s legal troubles started after Blake Lively filed a case of s—– harassment and intimidation during the filming of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni countersued Lively for defamation, denying all the claims. Lively also accused Baldoni of a smear campaign against her.

According to AP News, private text messages from both sides were leaked to build a case to support their respective sides of the case. However, the controversy became bigger, bringing in Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift’s names in the case.

This isn’t the first time that Baldoni has been in legal trouble. Earlier, one of his former employees sued Baldoni for racial discrimination. Furthermore, he was even accused of allegedly stealing a screenplay from a dying man.

Exposing Justin Baldoni’s shady past and multiple lawsuits against him. 🧵🪡 Before he targeted Blake Lively, Baldoni was sued for racial discrimination and nasty retaliation efforts against a former employee. He was also sued for stealing a dying man’s screenplay. Let’s begin pic.twitter.com/QvLP8NBUWQ — la bella vita (@drugproblem) January 27, 2025



Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, confessed that Lively’s lawsuit left him “devastated financially and emotionally.” Moreover, it has allegedly impacted the scope of work for him and “exiled him from polite society.”

Baldoni did try to gain back damages by suing The New York Times in 2024, alleging defamation. The case was dismissed in 2025, and The New York Times ended up filing a lawsuit against Baldoni demanding compensation of $150,000 for damages and legal fees.

So Baldoni is suffering financial strain due to different lawsuits, and the Lively case hasn’t even gone to trial yet. Looks like financial stress and legal drama won’t end any time soon for the Baldonis.