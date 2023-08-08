Justin and Hailey Bieber Get Romantic on Date Night Wearing Red Color Co-ordinated Outfits

Justin and Hailey Bieber looked red-hot in love while on a casual dinner date in West Hollywood last week. The couple color-coordinated their outfits for the romantic evening; Hailey was seen wearing a racy red $1,960 worth Magda Butrym figure-hugging dress designed in scrunch detail, and the plunging neckline was decorated with two large rosettes.

She matched the accessories to the color of the classic outfit, including red strappy heels and a minuscule shoulder bag. Her bronzed makeup was on point, highlighting her high-boned cheeks, and a subtle red lip made her face look alluring. The Beauty and a Beat hitmaker matched his wife’s sartorial style in baggy wine-red pants and a short-sleeved white button-up shirt. The two were papped coming out of the Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Hailey gushed about her marriage in an interview with Vogue Australia. The Rhode founder was interviewed by her husband, Justin, for the February issue. When Justin quizzed her about her favorite aspect of marriage, she replied, "My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have. Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with." The social influencer also revealed her worst fashion moment: "I feel like I have a lot," she told Justin, "but the biggest one that comes to mind in this moment is, a couple of years ago I wore this pink ... it was this boxy-looking vest dress, and I thought it was going to be the cutest thing ever. I wore it, and I saw the photographs after, and it legitimately looked like I was inside a box. I looked like a present, and it was so bad."

The Baby singer then quizzed Hailey for an essential fashion tip, to which she replied, "My top wardrobe tip would be that you can never go wrong with the basics. By that, I mean a great pair of jeans, a white tee, a good pair of loafers, and a great leather jacket. I think you can never go wrong with those essentials."

Last month, the loved-up couple sported a coordinated casual look for their lunch date in New York City. The model was seen wearing a white crop top with trendy denim shorts; she accessorized the street style by pairing it with black moccasins and white ankle socks. Adding a touch of glamour, Hailey wore gold earrings and a stylish watch to complete the look. Her musician husband matched her vibe in a white t-shirt and added a pop of color with purple shorts. Bieber completed the voguish street rapper style by wearing a bright orange baseball cap.

