Jury Awards $19.25 Million to Woman Accusing Bill Cosby of 1972 Assault

What once was celebrated as a pioneer in family-friendly TV and comedy has become synonymous with the many allegations of sexual misconduct. Bill Cosby‘s legacy, once marked by accolades and impact, cannot be discussed without talking about his role in the conversation around power, responsibility, and advocacy. The level of scrutiny Cosby has been under speaks to the broader tension between privilege and responsibility.

Donna Motsinger, the woman who claimed that the comedian gave her a drug and then assaulted her in 1972, was granted $19.25 million by a California civil jury on Monday in a ruling that marked the latest setback for the once-beloved entertainer. After a nearly two-week trial in Santa Monica, the jurors ruled that the comedian was liable for sexual battery and assault against the woman.

The jurors deliberated for more than a day before making the ruling, granting the woman $17.5 million for past damages and $1.75 million for future damages covering grief, mental suffering, anxiety, humiliation, emotional distress, and the loss of enjoyment of life, according to The New York Times.

BREAKING: A woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and r*ped her has been awarded $19.25 million by a jury. https://t.co/QTFReFemsp pic.twitter.com/OoMsd5mU0M — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

The charges against Bill Cosby go back over 50 years. At that time, Donna Motsinger was a server in Sausalito, California, a suburb just north of San Francisco. She claimed that in 1972, Cosby asked her to attend one of his stand-up comedy shows in a suburb just south of San Francisco, in San Carlos, California. She claimed that he gave her wine and two aspirin tablets, and she fell unconscious and remembered a flash of light as two men put her into a limousine.

Cosby did not take the stand to defend himself. His legal team claimed in legal papers and in court that there was no evidence of a sexual assault, based on assumption and speculation, and that if there was a meeting, it was a consensual one. His lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, wrote in an email that they are disappointed by the verdict and will appeal.

Motsinger awoke at her home partially undressed, thinking she had been drugged and raped, an experience she states has given her decades of emotional trauma. This case is part of a broader legal process that comes just under five years after Cosby was released from a Pennsylvania prison, where he served a sentence related to a 2018 criminal conviction involving former Temple University sports manager Andrea Constand.

Cosby served a sentence in a Pennsylvania prison but was released when his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which stated Cosby’s right to due process was violated when he gave incriminating deposition testimony based on an assumption he had immunity. Constand testified in the California trial, and Motsinger originally came forward anonymously in a 2005 lawsuit filed by Constand.

Judy Huth, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Cosby at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was still a teenager, was awarded $500,000 by a jury in Santa Monica in 2022. The case filed by Donna Motsinger mirrors allegations from at least 60 other women who accused him of rape, sexual assault and harassment over several decades.

BREAKING: Bill Cosby Has Been Ordered To Pay $19 Million To A Woman He Assaulted In 1972 And His Own Deposition Is What Destroyed Him Check out the full article: https://t.co/6kSOG2Fj2S#billcosby #entertainmentnews #cosby pic.twitter.com/t311xq2yyG — ArtVoice (@TheRealArtVoice) March 23, 2026

The Associated Press doesn’t identify survivors without their consent, and Constand and Motsinger have chosen to be named. Cosby, once known as “America’s Dad” for his television and comedic performances, was the first celebrity to be convicted in the #MeToo era, although the conviction was later overturned.

In a 2023 lawsuit, Motsinger said she worked as a server in Sausalito. She said that Cosby invited her to a comedy show in San Carlos when both were in their 30s. She said he gave her wine and two pills she believed were aspirin, and she experienced lapses in consciousness while two men placed her in a limousine. She later woke at home with minimal clothing and believes she was drugged and assaulted. Cosby did not testify, and Andrea Constand, involved in his 2018 Pennsylvania conviction, appeared as a witness.

That conviction was overturned, and Cosby was released after nearly three years. The defense argued the claims were largely speculative.