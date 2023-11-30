In the aftermath of Todd and Julie Chrisley's incarceration for tax fraud and evasion, the couple seems to be facing backlash for their incessant complaints about prison conditions. The couple however is finding it difficult to adjust behind the bars that has led the netizens and inmates to criticize the Chrisley family. Despite already succeeding in reducing their sentence from 12 to 10 years, their ongoing efforts to secure their release are met with mixed reactions, reports InTouchWeekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Terry Wyatt

Also Read: 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Mixed Reactions With Recent Posts Featuring Talking Cactus

Savannah, Todd and Julie's daughter, reveals the challenges they encounter due to her outspokenness. "There’s been a lot of retaliation," she revealed, sharing her concerns regarding the safety behind bars. However, the couple's continuous complaints have not garnered them much sympathy, as reports suggest that both staff and inmates view them as "smarmy know-it-alls." The source claims that Todd and Julie face taunts, both behind their backs and to their faces, possibly exacerbating their situation. The lack of air conditioning, black mold, asbestos, and snakes crawling on the prison floor were some of the issues raised by the Chrisley family. However, the issues didn't garner enough hues and cries as people were quick to point out the differences between a luxury stay and jail.

Things keep getting worse for Todd and Julie Chrisley as inmates now ‘taunt’ them ‘behind their backs and to their faces,’ an insider exclusively tells In Touch. https://t.co/1ZedeHfWKy — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) November 22, 2023

Savannah has been actively advocating for her parents' release amid everything. On her podcast and social media platforms, she has been vocal about the conditions in their respective institutions. As the Chrisley family continues their uphill battle, the dynamics of their situation remain ever more complex. The reality TV star defended her parents' marriage amid "nasty rumors" circulating about them. She wrote, "To clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart—my parents are MADLY in love with each other." Savannah added that she believed the couple would "come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

Also Read: Divorce Speculations Arise After Julie Chrisley’s Husband Todd Persuaded Her for Tax Fraud Scheme

As reported by Page Six, Savannah's sister, Lindsie Chrisley, agreed with her sentiments in the comments section, stating that Todd and Julie are "two folks obsessed with the other's existence." Several photos of the couple were included in the tribute. Savannah's post also discussed the difficulties she has faced since both of her parents began their prison sentences. After being sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation in November 2022, Julie received a seven-year sentence and Todd received a 12-year sentence with 16 months of probation. Savannah has taken care of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, and niece, Chloe Chrisley, after getting custody of the children while her parents serve their sentences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Set to Enjoy Quality Time With Travis Kelce in $6 Million Kansas City Mansion

Savannah shared her struggles with missing her mother on Mother's Day. She wrote, "I've been DREADING the holidays... I may be 25... but I miss my mama so bad, my heart hurts." Despite her hardships, she remains optimistic about her parents' relationship.

More from Inquisitr

Sister Wives: Janelle Brown Laughs Off at Kody Brown's 'She Only Wants Him for His Body' Comment

Britney Spears Starts the Day With a Quirky Twist, Goes Nude For a 'Good Morning' Video