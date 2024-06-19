Julia Roberts and George Clooney Raise $30M for Biden, Internet Calls Them a 'Laughing Stock'

President Joe Biden attended an exclusive Hollywood fundraiser hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles immediately after returning from the G7 summit in Italy. Former President Barack Obama, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts were all present at the Biden-Harris campaign fundraiser. As per CBS News, the event on Saturday included ticket prices ranging from $250 to $500,000. However, grassroots donors could watch it remotely for $20. The high-profile political evening raised approximately a whopping $30 million from the elite crowd, the biggest single-night revenue collection in Democratic history. Netizens had strong reactions toward Hollywood supporting the 2024 Democratic presidential hopeful. @ImMeme0 sarcastically called out the entertainment industry: "Hollywood elites, whose combined net worth exceeds a billion dollars and who don’t give two fvcks about the future of our country, raised $28 million for a guy who showered with his daughter and made our country the laughing stock of the world. How noble of them."

Hollywood elites, whose combined net worth exceeds a billion dollars and who don’t give two fvcks about the future of our country, raised $28 million for a guy who showered with his daughter and made our country the laughing stock of the world.



How noble of them. pic.twitter.com/WWy2PtdnBG — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 16, 2024

@Matthew41309696 chimed in: "The fact of these people can only raise $28 million from all their millionaire friends says a lot!" @robertalueckel criticized: "Two of them are responsible for Treason and destroying America, the other two think it’s OK." @ellie_hen called out Roberts and Clooney: "Julia Robert’s will always be gross… She literally stole a husband. Clooney is just as awful."

The fact of these people can only raise $28 million from all their millionaire friends says a lot! — Matthew B. (@Matthew41309696) June 16, 2024

@debragarrett wrote in protest: "I won’t watch their films again. Out of touch liberals who don’t care about our Country." @gasouliman said: "They lost a tremendous amount of credibility and people understand very well how detached they are from reality ….. instead of Biden gain, they actually lost by supporting his legacy of failure as president." @snekmeseht mocked: "It's hilarious how the Dems have chosen actors and actresses to be their surrogates?"

It's hilarious how the Dems have chosen actors and actresses to be their surrogates? — R Scott (@snekmeseht) June 17, 2024

"I could have done nothing and done better than he was doing," Biden said while targeting his rival Donald Trump during a short interview conducted by Kimmel on stage. At Saturday's high-class fundraiser, Clooney and Roberts initiated the pre-programming. Before Biden's conversation with Obama and Kimmel thrilling performances were conducted by singer Barbra Streisand and actors Jason Bateman, Jack Black, Kathryn Hahn, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Marsland

According to the Biden campaign, other celebrities who attended the fundraiser were Keegan-Michael Key, Connie Britton, Misha Collins, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Mandana Dayani, Blake Cooper Griffin, and Adam Met. According to the Biden campaign, funds raised on Saturday will be used for paid media and expanding their grassroots operations including field offices, and employees. "This Saturday we are going to see an unprecedented and record-setting turnout from the media and entertainment world. The enthusiasm and commitment for Biden/Harris couldn't be stronger. We all understand this is the most important election of our lifetime," co-chair of the Democratic campaign and film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg said.