In a recent interview, actress and model Julia Fox discussed her turbulent relationship with rapper Kanye West, revealing how she felt manipulated and used as a pawn in the public aftermath of West's marriage to Kim Kardashian. Fox, who is about to publish her memoir Down the Drain, made some startling revelations regarding her brief connection with the controversial artist.

Fox revealed her experiences throughout her relationship with West, which lasted from late 2021 to early 2022, to The Los Angeles Times. West was accused of "weaponizing" her against Kardashian and treating her like a "puppet."

"I really understood him on a visceral level," Fox said, as reported by OK Magazine. "I thought ultimately I'd be helping a precarious situation, but I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized," she said to The Los Angeles Times. "I just felt like his little puppet," Fox admitted, according to the outlet.

Fox's refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) regarding her relationship with West is one of the most interesting aspects of her assertions. "I’m not signing a fucking NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will," she replied emphatically. "Unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure." This illustrates Fox's effort to retain her agency and voice in the face of the media frenzy surrounding her relationship with West.

Furthermore, Fox hinted at the potential consequences of her relationship with West, such as professional obstacles. She claimed that her participation in the high-profile relationship had cost her key job possibilities. "I know for a fact I’ve been up for certain things and couldn’t do it because of dating Kanye. It's kind of wild," she admitted.

These discoveries shed light on the real-world impact that public scrutiny and celebrity relationships may have on a person's career. Fox's experiences shine a light on the difficulties that those navigating the complicated world of celebrity and popularity confront.

Despite the media frenzy that surrounded her connection with West, Fox insisted that their affair was not as substantial as it was made up to be. "It really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal," she said.

Fox's interactions with West have had an impact on her personal life as well. In the interview, she stated that she is no longer interested in seeking romantic connections. "I don’t see the point," she said. "That romanticized idea of men doesn't exist anymore," she confessed.

“When I realized what was happening, I was like, 'I don’t want to be part of this,'" she said in a conversation with Rolling Stone in September. "If I was still that version of myself, I would have probably just been like, ‘It’s a good opportunity, just do it. Now that I’m a mom, I have a higher moral standard for myself."

