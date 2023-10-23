Julia Fox Said She Had Tried To Get Kanye 'Off Kim’s Case' After Their Divorce: "He Started Tweeting

The long-awaited book by Julia Fox is out, and she doesn't hold back as she recounts the preceding three decades. Fox also provides a glimpse into the inner workings of her high-profile romances, such as her brief two-month fling with Kanye West. In a TikTok video posted in November last year, Julia discussed her former relationship with Kanye West. According to Julia, the only reason she became involved with the renowned rapper was to get him to stop thinking about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Also Read: 5 Times When Britney Spears Sabotaged Her Career With All the Wrong Moves

As per Glamour, Julia made the video in reaction to a remark that attacked her for being with a man who was called a 'violent misogynist and antisemite.' In the clip, she explained that Ye seemed 'normal' with her, so she had become friends with him. Julia claimed Ye called her 'rude' for not responding to his text messages. She further added, "I was like, ‘Oh my God, Kanye’s yelling at me, like, what do I do?’ But then I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I can get him off Kim’s case.’ Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me.’ If anyone can do it, it’s me."

Fox claimed that he wasn’t on any social media platforms the first month she dated him: "I will say that, that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter, first of all, he wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes and, like, weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. It was really beautiful." However, in the end, she said, "The moment he started tweeting, I was out."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Fox (@juliafox)

As per Vulture, Fox, in her book Down the Drain, discussed her time with the rapper without using his name. She mentioned meeting 'a famous artist' in chapter 12 after a buddy asks if he could give the guy 'who's been asking about her' her number. The duo finally met in Miami on New Year's Day 2022 after exchanging texts and phone conversations. The next day, 'the artist' publicly asked her, "Would you want to be my girlfriend?" and he also recruited her pals to serve as her new stylists.

Also Read: Julia Fox Opens up About Her ‘Unsustainable’ Relationship With Kanye West: 'Felt Like Two Babies'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Fox (@juliafox)

According to Fox's memoir, she quickly became disenchanted when she learned that the only things she could try on were those 'the artist' personally approved. She recalled feeling awkward when he casually offered to 'get you a boob job' as she tried on a top that didn't fit correctly. She then wrote, "I can tell the artist is elated by the amount of attention our relationship has been getting, but I feel vulnerable and exposed. I’m spread so thin between my son and the demands of the artist that I don’t have time to enjoy any of it." Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine on January 6, 2022, detailing her first date with Ye. In her book, however, she says she didn't write much of the text. She emailed Ye 'a detailed paragraph recounting step by step how we met,' but in response, Ye allegedly informed her, 'this version isn't going to work' before providing her a 'completely fabricated' rework.

Also Read: 5 Most Ridiculously Expensive Things Owned By Former President Donald Trump

More from Inquisitr

A Look at ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards’ Troubled Relationship Over the Years

Whoopi Goldberg on How Backlash for Her 1993 Oscars Look Made Her Not Want to 'Dress Up For a Very Long Time'