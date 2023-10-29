Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of Substance Abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The tryst involving rapper Kanye West and model Julia Fox was a rather short-lived one, even though the couple appeared to be going strong. The former couple kicked things off with each other at a New Year’s Eve party in 2021. With a new year blossomed something beautiful and exciting with West and Fox. At the time, West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had just split up and were heading for a divorce. Although sources did speculate that perhaps Fox was a rebound for Kardashian, their PDA moments, showing up in color-coordinated ensembles, said otherwise. Regardless of the precious time they shared together as a couple, they decided it was best to part ways.

Sources from Buzzfeed confirmed that the two amicably split immediately after her 32nd birthday. While the reason for their split was highly speculated, Fox seems to have offered some closure on the matter in recent times. According to the Daily Mail reports, the model is anticipating the release of her memoir Down the Drain later this year. As per sources, the memoir contains fragments of information that address Kanye West’s split from Fox.

Fox has been very vocal about her struggle with substance abuse in the past and has actively addressed the issue given her history of overdose. Right before breaking up with West, the two celebrated her 32nd birthday together with her close friends and family. The soiree was indeed quite grand, with partygoers receiving expensive Hermes Birkin handbags, which cost a small fortune, as return gifts

Rapper Kanye West gifts his girlfriend Julia Fox and her friends baby Birkins for her 32nd birthday pic.twitter.com/MWItJXv0qE — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) February 3, 2022

Fox claimed that this wasn’t exactly her idea and credits it to West entirely. Before deciding to give away such a luxe bag, Fox recalled a conversation on the phone with her then-beau pertaining to the matter. When she expressed her genuine concern, as per Fox, he said, “If you loved me, you would support me.” This seemed to have really perplexed the model even further, as she seemingly didn’t expect that answer but went along with it anyway.

Furthermore, Fox allegedly named Kardashian and claimed that perhaps her “interference” caused them to part ways. Shortly after Fox and West’s prior conversation ended abruptly, he called her back again the night after her birthday. But this was after a brief call with his now ex-wife Kardashian about his relationship with Fox. As per the model, this was the last conversation she notes having with her now ex-boyfriend before they broke up.

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love with the man Jesus Christ what do yiu think I am, 12 years old?!”



— Julia Fox confirms break up with Kanye West pic.twitter.com/P3y9gNXtoN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

During that conversation, Fox alleges that the SKIMS founder made West aware of her struggles as mentioned earlier. “I didn’t know you were a drug addict,” Fox claimed West said on the phone. He allegedly added, “You said you wouldn’t embarrass me.” As per the model, their conversation progressed to a rather intense level, which eventually led her to make the decision she did: break up with West.

