Politics

Judge Throws Cold Water on Trump’s Plan to Rename Penn Station After Himself

Published on: February 8, 2026 at 10:02 AM ET

Trumps faces major setback in efforts to rename Penn Station to Dulles Airport.

Muskan Jaiswal
Written By Muskan Jaiswal
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Trumps gets a major setback while renaming Penn Station to Dulles Airport
Trumps faces setback in efforts to rename Penn Station and Dulles Airport (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

President Donald Trump’s efforts to rename New York’s Penn Station after himself faced a major setback after a federal judge blocked his plan to withhold funding for a crucial rail project linking New York and New Jersey.

Critics said that the President decided to freeze funds in a bid to rename major transit hubs after himself. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jeannette A. Vargas ordered the Trump administration to restore federal funds for the Hudson Tunnel Project.

This was done just hours before the construction was set to shut down. The ruling has temporarily blocked the administration from freezing billions of dollars. 

The decision was made after critics claimed that Trump was using the funds as leverage in a political dispute with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

During a media briefing onboard Air Force One, Trump shared that he would only release the money if Schumer supported renaming New York’s Penn Station and Dulles International Airport in Virginia, named in Trump’s honour.

“Chuck Schumer suggested that to me, about changing the name of Penn Station to Trump Station. Dulles Airport is really separate,” Trump said.

However, Schumer rejected his request and later posted on social media, writing, “Absolute lie. He knows it. Everyone knows it. Only one man can restart the project and he can restart it with the snap of his fingers.”

As per The Mirror, the court is now following the administration’s previous decision to spend an approximate amount of $16 billion in federal support for the tunnel.

They are supporting their decision on the recent government shutdown concerns raised by a senior budget official tied to diversity and equity. The freeze has sparked lawsuits from both the states and the Gateway Development Commission, which supervises the project.

In her ruling, Judge Vargas said the states would suffer serious damages if the funding remains blocked. “The Court is also persuaded that Plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm in the absence of an injunction,” she wrote.

Additionally, she mentioned that the delay would cause hurdles to the public, calling the tunnel a “critical infrastructure.”

Responses from the White House and the U.S. Department of Transportation are yet to be made. On the other hand, New York attorney general Letitia James supported the decision, calling it “a critical victory for workers and commuters in New York and New Jersey.”

“I am grateful the court acted quickly to block this senseless funding freeze, which threatened to derail a project our entire region depends on,” James said. She added, “The Hudson Tunnel Project is one of the most important infrastructure projects in the nation.”

The Gateway Development Commission has warned that the work would cease by Friday evening if funding is not restored. This will put 1,000 jobs at risk, threatening households for months ahead.

The tunnel project is designed to replace the existing 110-year-old rail tunnel under the Hudson River, which is used daily by Amtrak and regional commuter trains.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *