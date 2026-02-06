Gavin Newsom Brilliantly Trolls Donald Trump About Demand To Rename Dulles Airport In His Name

Currently, President Donald Trump is trying to get his name on everything in sight and this time it relates to his demand to add his name to Washington’s Dulles International Airport.

If Gavin Newsom wasn’t a politician, he could surely make a living as a stand-up comedian as he jabs at Donald Trump over wanting to rename Dulles International Airport. He shared a photo of the front of Dulles Airport with a new label, “Washington Trump-Epstein International Airport.” With his latest jab, the California governor has savagely mocked Trump over his latest demand.

Just last month, Trump offered to unfreeze billions of dollars of funding for a major New York infrastructure project. However, he had one condition – just one. According to Politico, the president told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that he would only release the funding for the Gateway rail tunnel project if he agreed to rename New York’s Penn Station and Washington’s Dulles International Airport with his name.

However, Schumer was quick to turn down the offer, telling the president that he didn’t have the power to deliver such a bizarre request. A source close to Schumer reportedly said, “There was nothing to trade,” adding, “The president stopped the funding and he can restart the funding with a snap of his fingers.”

On Thursday, Gavin Newsom made a fun jab at Trump’s demand by posting an AI-generated image with no further comment. The post revealed a welcome sign, reading, “Welcome to Washington Trump-Epstein International Airport.”

The wording of the sign is an apparent jab at Trump’s former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, following the latest release of millions of documents relating to the investigation of the disgraced financier.

Gavin Newsom’s followers were quick to comment on the California governor’s latest jab at Trump. One wrote, “Oh that hits hard,” while another wrote, “Funny he wants his name on everything besides the f*****g thing his name is all over,” in reference to the number of times the president’s name has come up in the Epstein files.

Another X user wrote, “Convicted Felon sounds like a terrible name for an Airport.”

The latest demand from Donald Trump comes after what happened in December, when the Kennedy Center added the president’s name a day after the center’s board of trustees, all handpicked by Trump, voted to rename the performing arts venue to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Donald Trump is withholding billions of dollars in New York infrastructure unless he gets Penn Station and Dulles Airport named after him. This is not only brazenly corrupt. It is sick, twisted and egomaniacal. The time is long overdue for sane Republicans to stand up to Trump. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 6, 2026

Moreover, earlier in December, the Trump administration renamed the US Institute of Peace after the president, by changing the name to Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. This change was particularly ironic, considering the president’s attacks on Venezuela and Nigeria, his attempts to take over Greenland, make Canada the 51st US state and more.