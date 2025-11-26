Judge Destroys Trump-Backed Cases – And Pam Bondi’s Career May Be Next

The Justice Department had probably hoped to take down Trump’s political enemies, but the effort was a disaster. The prosecutions of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James (two of Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics) have fallen apart. And now more than 70 legal experts call for Attorney General Pam Bondi to be disbarred.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the federal cases against Comey and James as he ruled that the prosecutor who brought them (interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan) was unlawfully appointed. That blew the DOJ’s case apart. But how were these prosecutions assembled in the first place, and why did Pam Bondi allow them to go forward despite defects?

If we are looking at Pam Bondi, she isn’t backing down. At a press conference, she defended the prosecutions. and promised:

“We’ll be taking all available legal action (…) to hold Letitia James and James Comey accountable.”

But critics say the revenge campaign was disguised as justice, and everyone saw it. Donald Trump had publicly demanded prosecutions of Comey and James in September, as he posted on Truth Social that “nothing is [being] done” and insisted they were “guilty as hell.” The next day, the U.S. attorney who refused to bring charges was gone. Then came Halligan (a 36-year-old insurance lawyer with no prosecutorial experience), who vaulted into one of the most sensitive U.S. Attorney roles in America.

Behold the hubris of Pam Bondi — a corrupt, sycophantic, serial lying Attorney General who as Florida’s AG, accepted a $25,000 bribe from Trump before deciding not to investigate the conman’s scam school, Trump University, which closed down in disgrace. 👇 pic.twitter.com/AcOag7cC9Y — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 7, 2025

The result was awful as Comey and James both denied wrongdoing from day one. Comey even called the prosecution “malevolence and incompetence” and hoped the dismissal sent a message to Donald Trump that he “cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies.” James said she would stay “fearless in the face of these baseless charges.” On Capitol Hill, Senator Adam Schiff, who is under investigation by Trump’s DOJ, said that the dismissals were a “triumph of the rule of law.”

But the deeper the courts dug, documents and testimony revealed that Halligan rapidly pushed indictments through the court and and may not have had grand jury approval at all. One judge described a “disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps.” Halligan had only ten days before the statute of limitations on Comey’s allegations expired, and she needed indictments fast.

The case collapsed after that. Though Pam Bondi and the DOJ are appealing, experts say that even a successful appeal won’t fix the problem that the prosecutions appear to have existed to satisfy President Donald Trump, not the law.

More than 70 legal scholars have now signed a letter demanding Pam Bondi be disbarred for using the Justice Department and overseeing a prosecution based on revenge. Pam Bondi’s supporters insist Comey and James must be accountable. But her critics say accountability is hers now. So, do you think the rule of law bends just because the president wants a headline?

