Judge Blocks Trump Admin’s Attempt to End Temporary Protected Status for 600,000 Venezuelans

The Trump administration seems to be obsessed with anything and everything from immigrants to immigration policies and so on, and as much as we remain worried about people’s security, there’s nothing much we can do but report the latest news to you! As per recent reports,

A federal judge has stepped in to stop the Trump administration from terminating a program that provides temporary legal status to 600,000 Venezuelans, potentially leaving 350,000 vulnerable to deportation. Under the program called Temporary Protected Status (TPS), they faced termination after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued an order in February 2025 to end it.

As per USA Today, Kristi Noem’s stance was that these immigrants were a strain on the local government and that some individuals belonged to the Tren de Aragua crime gang, which President Donald Trump had labelled a foreign terrorist organization.

However, Judge Edward Chen in Northern California has ruled out the program despite the ongoing legal proceedings. He stated that ending the program could harm hundreds of thousands of people, cost the economy billions of dollars, and put public health and safety in danger. Moreover, Chan pointed out that Trump’s team has failed to highlight significant drawbacks for people if the program is kept in place.

A bunch of Venezuelans filed a lawsuit after they were intimidated by the program’s termination, arguing that returning to Venezuela would be unsafe due to the continuing political and economic instability in the country.

“Plaintiffs have also shown they will likely succeed in demonstrating that the actions taken by the Secretary are unauthorized by law, arbitrary and capricious, and motivated by unconstitutional animus,” Chen wrote as per the ruling.

On the other hand, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem argued that the program allowed too many immigrants to stay in the U.S., costing taxpayers billions of dollars. She also claimed that the living conditions in Venezuela seem to have improved, and there’s no reason for immigrants to reside in America.

However, as of 2024, America reissued its highest-level advisory for Venezuela, warning U.S. citizens not to visit due to the nation’s incapacity to provide emergency aid for people in distress. This alert came after the news of increasing civil unrest, threats of terrorism, and a shift towards dictatorship in Venezuela, which includes rising anti-American sentiment.

News reports indicate that severe crimes like theft and murder remain common in the country. Venezuela was once immensely popular due to its Caribbean coastline and beautiful islands. Alas, it lost its charm after Nicolás Maduro came to power after the demise of Hugo Chávez in 2013. The U.S. State Department then claimed that Maduro illegally took power and wanted to establish a dictatorship in the country despite the global condemnation of a hoax election.

Moreover, problems between the U.S. and Venezuela began in 2019 when the United States began withdrawing personnel from Venezuela, which was repeated on May 13. Reportedly, the situation in the country as of last year isn’t favorable. Security forces have detained Americans for up to five years without the U.S. government being notified or granted access to them.

Meanwhile, as for halting the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, as of now, federal judge Edward Chan’s orders keep the program in place as the case continues.