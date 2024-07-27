Joy Reid Slammed For Saying Trump and Grandkids Seem 'Cold and Clinical': "Keep Kids Out of Politics"

MSNBC journalist and political analyst, Joy Reid, has long been an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump. However, recently, Reid crossed a line and also targeted the Republican's grandchildren. She argued that they didn't seem to share a close bond with their grandfather. "Donald Trump has grandkids too, but the physical interactions that they had at the convention felt so cold and sort of clinical," Reid said during her news segment. She added, "It didn't feel real."

Last night Joy Reid wrongly attacked President Trump’s grandchildren and said their interactions with their grandfather were cold.



Meanwhile, Joe Biden for years refused to acknowledge his granddaughter existed.



But this did not sit well with everyone. "She needs to be fired! This is definitely the furthest thing from journalism. Just think if someone said that about the other side. Just think about the outrage but it’s okay for them to speak it. Wow, she needs to be fired," Congressman John Peters tweeted.

Other netizens also were quick to defend Trump's equation with his grandchildren. An X user echoed, "Joy Reid gushes over the undying love of Joe and Jill Biden, bashes the Trump family and Trump’s moments with his granddaughter as 'cold and clinical…it didn't feel real.' Joy forgot to mention how real Biden’s relationship feels with the granddaughter he’s never met."

Another MAGA supporter (following suit with J.D. Vance's recent critique of Vice President Kamala Harris) argued, "Last night Joy Reid wrongly attacked President Trump’s grandchildren and said their interactions with their grandfather were cold. Meanwhile, Joe Biden, for years refused to acknowledge his granddaughter existed. As for Kamala Harris, she has no biological children."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson

An observant mother chimed, "World-class mom here. I can pick up the slightest thing anyone does that could be harmful to a child. I was so impressed by how comfortable Eric’s little girl was on Trump’s lap. Dogs and children can’t be fooled. Trump is a special granddad. His little granddaughter showed us that. Imagine a child on Joy Reid’s lap."

Similarly, a different individual agreed, "Nothing could be further from the truth. They looked so comfortable and relaxed sitting with him at the RNC. And he never sniffed their hair. In a similar vein, a user suggested, "Why don’t you keep family members who are not involved in the political process out of it?"

According to Fox News Digital, Reid subsequently praised President Biden's family. "'This had to be a commitment for life, or I wasn't going to do it,'" she said, quoting Jill Biden on her belief before she started seeing her husband. "That is the kind of couple they are," Reid gushed over the First couple. "Even just reading the pool note and the closeness of this family, it is another contrast with the other family [the Trumps] that's on the table."

Joy Reid gushes over the undying love of Joe and Jill Biden, bashes the Trump family and Trump’s moments with his granddaughter as “cold and clinical…it didn't feel real."



Meanwhile, earlier this month, as per CBS News, 17-year-old Kai gave a rousing speech praising her 'normal' grandfather at the RNC. "The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person. But I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again." She stressed, "A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing."