Joy Behar's Phone Hijinks Strikes Again on 'The View' Causing Commotion and Laughter

Joy Behar's cell phone once again interrupted the live daytime ABC show The View when an alarm rang during an ongoing discussion. The 81-year-old co-host has faced her fair share of embarrassment in the past when her mobile phone sounded loud directions from backstage whilst live on air. It's also been reported that the phone has even gone off just at the start of live broadcasts.

As moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced the 'pitfalls of TikTok’s stay-at-home girlfriend trend', a loud alarm disrupted the set. Behar however sat unmoved with a stoic face, ignoring the situation, until co-host Sunny Hostin eventually quipped, “Do you have to be somewhere?”

PITFALLS OF BEING A STAY-AT-HOME GIRLFRIEND: The co-hosts weigh in on the consequences of relying on a boyfriend financially after TikTok users warn about being left without a home, job or money after a breakup. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/sEz9O1ChFq — The View (@TheView) March 21, 2024

As per Decider, Goldberg began, “Some of them are posting warnings that when you break up with your boyfriend who’s supporting you, you can be left without a home, a job or money.” She then went on to question, “Why did they think this was a good idea in the first place?” In response, co-host Alyssa Faran Griffin replied, “It makes no sense. You always need to have your own money as a woman. And by the way, also have your own interests and aspirations. Being...” Griffin was interrupted midway by the jarring alarm. Griffin turned to Behar, calling her out, “Joy,” she said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Carley Margolis

Co-host Hostin then joined in, “Joy, where do you have to be, where do you have to be, Joy? Do you have to be somewhere?” Behar finally relented, jesting, “[It's] a timer, a clock timer.” She added, “Yeah, I need to get a job” humorously acknowledging the possibility of being fired from her job for yet another digital disruption. The panel was amused by her sly response, particularly Hostin, who burst out laughing, forcing Goldberg to rest her forehead on the table.

Once, in an attempt to prevent more hiccups during the live show, Hostin grabbed the cell phone from her and took it backstage. "Oh my God, turn it off," Behar said, slapping the screen with her hand as music played loudly from the device. "Stop it! And does Siri talk to me in the middle of nowhere? 'I don't understand what you're saying.' It's like, who's talking to you? I'm not talking to you."

As per People, Despite the on-air theatrics, the comedian had previously confirmed that she won't be leaving the daytime talk show any time soon, “They’re always talking about me leaving the show, but I’m not leaving the show,” she said. “Rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated...Let’s not forget that I provide employment for right-wing media...I’m a job creator over at Breitbart. Everything I say appears over at Breitbart! I don’t see how I could leave!” she said jokingly.