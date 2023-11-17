Joy Behar Talks About the Disappearance of the Third Lasagna in the Lasagna-Gate Incident of ‘The View'

Recently, The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar became embroiled in a culinary controversy dubbed "lasagna-gate." The incident, which revolved around a mysteriously missing lasagna, was featured on The View: Behind The Table podcast.

The View's producer, Brian Teta, inquired about the missing lasagna at Behar's house on Goldberg's birthday. Behar, the 81-year-old co-host, revealed details about the lasagna incident that occurred in her home. In an unexpected turn of events, one of the three lasagnas she had meticulously prepared for her co-host Goldberg's birthday went missing.

Behar, a well-known chef, had even frozen one lasagna for Goldberg and her husband, Steve Janowitz. Behar was perplexed by the disappearance of this lasagna, prompting her to make another before returning to The View on Tuesday, reports The Sun.

Goldberg, a fan of Behar's lasagnas, had high hopes for her birthday celebration. According to executive producer Teta, Whoopi repeatedly inquired about Joy's missing lasagna on Monday, creating a humorous yet dramatic atmosphere behind the scenes.

Goldberg's love for Behar's home-cooked lasagna has been a recurring theme on The View. In June, the hosts discussed picky eaters on the Hot Topics segment of the show, and Goldberg shared her advice on eating before going anywhere. Behar scoffed at Goldberg's advice, leading to the revelation that Goldberg had devoured Behar's entire lasagna. The candid moment highlighted the co-hosts' friendship, with Goldberg openly admitting her admiration for Behar's culinary creation. She said, "That's right, I'm not gonna lie. I will eat it, and I will break your fingers if you try to get some."

@WhoopiGoldberg asking @JoyVBehar is she "serious" about that lasagne she has for her in her freezer has me⚰😂...Dont blame her, cause I get this excited thinking about food too gurl🤣...side note Joy, wanna know more about your miracle freezer lasagne🤔 #TheView @TheView pic.twitter.com/QDjmQEjQJ1 — QC (@QuibbleCritic) March 14, 2019

The show cut to a commercial break during Goldberg's lasagna confession, sparing her further embarrassment. However, this was not the first time Goldberg was about to be caught in an awkward situation due to a commercial break.

Rumors have circulated that Goldberg may be leaving The View. In October, Goldberg addressed retirement rumors, stating that she's been retired her entire career but assuring fans that she's not going anywhere as long as she's under contract. These rumors, along with the lasagna saga, provide an intriguing backdrop to the show's dynamics.

Behar recently made headlines for her comments on the resurfaced tweets that sparked controversy about Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Behar, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, brought up Kelce's previous social media posts that were unflattering to women. The 2010 tweets criticized women's appearances, prompting Behar to question Kelce's attitudes, per Page Six.

While Behar expressed her concerns, Goldberg defended Kelce, pointing out that people, particularly the younger generation, frequently make immature statements that may not reflect their current beliefs. Goldberg advocated for a more lenient approach, emphasizing the evolution of people's perspectives over time. Other co-hosts joined in, emphasizing the impact of Kelce's generation growing up with social media.

