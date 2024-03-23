Joy Behar Says Sunny Hostin’s Husband Might Be Gay as He ‘Talks About His Feelings With His Friends'

The View is causing a stir once more with a segment that's making waves on social media. In Friday's episode, which has rapidly gone viral, the hosts of the show launched into a peculiar debate against men. With a topic at the forefront of discussion, all the co-hosts eagerly came up to share their perspectives. The topic was, "Do we need men?"

According to Decider, opinions varied among the hosts. Some argued that men are necessary, while others suggested they are only needed occasionally or in specific situations. Joy Behar added her perspective, suggesting that women can only maintain marriages with men if they have strong female friendships.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

She also shared that in her marriage, which began in 2011 after nearly 30 years of togetherness, she is always the one who initiates conversations with her husband. She said, "He’ll step up, but I have to start it." Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin then spoke about the nature of the women being more collaborative.

She also said that several studies prove women “have much closer friendship relationships than men do.” After her remark, Ana Navarro chimed in and said, “I think we have to differentiate gay men … in their own category.”

All men talk to their friends about their feelings. We just don't drone on about it all day long like women do — James Goins (@chopps75) March 22, 2024

However, Behar quickly said, “But we’re not married to gay men, OK? Women have conversations about their feelings. Men talk about sports, cars, all that stuff.” To this, Hostin did not agree and said, “I don’t know, my husband talks about his feelings with his friends.” Behar then immediately said, “Maybe he’s gay. Next!” Hostin reacted by throwing her hands up and eventually bursting into laughter at the comment.

Earlier in the segment, Navarro boldly declared that men are useless, though she soon offered a clarification. She added, “And by the way, I want to differentiate between straight men and gay men. I think I would die without gay men.”

The View's Whoopi Goldberg Defends 40-Year Age Gap With Ex

❤️ https://t.co/iHA0E1mNmF — Karen Porter (@KarenPo59034350) March 8, 2024

She continued, “Nobody can gossip like gay men, nobody can help you accessorize like gay men, nobody can keep you from harming yourself like gay men." Navarro further said, “It takes a village of women to make sure that he’s not emaciated, starving, and living in his own filth.”

As the conversation shifted towards reflections on the roles, or lack thereof, that men have in the lives of the show's hosts, it became evident that this wasn't just a casual conversation. Meanwhile, in an earlier episode, host Goldberg expressed her openness to dating someone either younger or older, according to E! News.

'The View': Joy Behar suggests Sunny Hostin's husband is "gay" after she says he "talks about his feelings with his friends" https://t.co/pujcEjA8aK pic.twitter.com/Lce64gqyut — Decider (@decider) March 22, 2024

This topic came up during a conversation about the upcoming film The Idea of You, a romantic comedy featuring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, which explores an age-gap romance. She said, "I've gone up and down. Because your age is not what's going to get me into your arms. It's not your age that I'm concerned about. Unless you're under 18, in which case I can't."

In response, cohost Behar contended that a significant age gap could pose challenges. It was at this point that Goldberg surprised her cohosts with a revelation. She said, "Actually, I'm just gonna say this to you. One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me."