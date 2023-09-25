Joy Behar, one of the experienced hosts of The View, made headlines earlier this week for her vivacious discussion about Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her connection to Taylor Swift. However, in an astonishing turn of events, Behar has now confessed that she didn’t actually know who Sophie Turner was before the on-air conversation.

The ongoing divorce controversy between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has become a riveting topic of discussion across various media outlets. As a matter of course, the hosts of The View couldn’t resist delving into the latest developments, including Turner’s much-speculated dinner with her friend, Swift.

Lavender Haze singer Swift’s history with Joe, which included a highly controversial breakup back in 2008, raised eyebrows about the nature of her friendship with Turner. Behar in a playful manner suggested that Swift and Turner might be "probably trashing Joe Jonas," insinuating that their shared past lover could be a topic of discussion.

However, some of her co-hosts, like Sara Haines, felt that their friendship could exist excluding their shared romantic history. Behar continued her musings by indicating that "mutual hatred" could serve as a foundation for friendship. She contrasted this dynamic to how fans of Donald Trump often unite in their shared aversion to liberals, emphasizing that shared disdain can bring people together.

As per Decider, following the broadcast, Behad had a conversation with Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, on The View: Behind The Table, a podcast series that explores the topics discussed on the show in more detail. During the podcast discussion, Behar admitted that she had never heard of Turner and had never watched Game of Thrones, the show that flung Turner to fame. She said, “I wasn’t that interested in the specific celebrity thing going on. I don’t even know who Sophie Turner is,” However, she did recognize Swift and appreciated her for motivating the young generation to vote, considering it a memorable accomplishment.

Behar’s tendency to intertwine celebrity gossip with political commentary wasn’t a surprise to Teta, who amusingly referred to her as the show’s "extrapolator." He observed her propensity to connect several topics with her personal interests and passion. Behar herself explained humorously, “I have what you call, I guess, an associative memory. Like one thing that you say makes me free to associate with something else,” she said. “Maybe it’s all the years of therapy I’ve had on the couch.” In the world of daytime talk shows, Behar's candid and politically charged commentary remains a hallmark of The View. Her recent revelation about Turner serves as a humorous reminder that even seasoned hosts can have gaps in their celebrity knowledge, making for entertaining and unexpected moments on live television.

