Joy Behar, co-host of The View, recently received an unexpected compliment from Trump supporters, sparking a conversation on body positivity during a morning episode of the popular talk show. As the hosts discussed the way celebrities like Selena Gomez and Nicole Kidman have embraced body positivity, Whoopi Goldberg also shared her perspective. Goldberg stated, “People love to bitch and moan about celebrities. Because they feel like, ‘How dare you be all of that and that.‘ And they’re mad,” per Decider.

Sara Haines suggested that people should avoid commenting on physical appearances altogether. However, Behar took a different stance, advocating for self-love. "It’s good to love your own body. I’d prefer it if someone else would love mine even more than I love it. But I go along with everything," Behar expressed.

The conversation took an unexpected turn when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that Behar had been recently called 'hot,' prompting Behar to clarify that the compliment came from Trump supporters. Behar recounted the incident, reminiscing about the time she walked down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and coming across Trump supporters. “There’s these Trump supporters there with their signs and their things and ‘Trump! Trump!’ — you know, the whole bit,” she recalled. “I’m very drawn to people like that because I like to hear what they’re thinking.”

Behar continued, “So I say to these two guys, ‘Are you Trump supporters?’ And they go, ‘Yeah.’ And they look at me and they go, ‘Hey! You could be a hot Joy Behar!’ … So I said, ‘Listen, I am a hot Joy Behar!'” Intrigued by their perspective, Behar engaged with them, asking if they were Trump supporters. She humorously reflected on the situation, stating, "Isn’t that always the way? They don’t want you voting but they don’t mind taking you to bed."

The spontaneous compliment evolved into a delightful and jovial moment on the show, showcasing Behar's adept humor in navigating such situations. Her playful acceptance of the compliment from Trump supporters added a whimsical touch to the ongoing discourse about body image and self-love. Renowned for her unfiltered remarks and comedic relief, Behar is not one to shy away from expressing her opinions straightforwardly. Behar shares the stage with fellow co-hosts Goldberg, Haines, Sunny Hostin, Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

In a recent episode, Behar didn't hesitate to express her views on an entire generation, Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2013. According to Fox News, the conversation was initiated when Goldberg questioned why individuals from Gen Z seemed preoccupied with aging as they get older. In response, Behar chuckled and provided insight into a potential perspective, suggesting that many from this generation might worry about aging because they perceive that "They'll have nothing to look forward to other than wrinkles, aging, and death."

