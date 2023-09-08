Joy Behar Of 'The View' Likes Whoopi Goldberg's Moderating Gig But Claims She's a 'Contol Freak'

The View recently returned to TV screens with a brand-new season after a brief hiatus of nearly two months. The debut episode of season 27 saw hosts Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines return. However, fans were concerned about Whoopi Goldberg’s absence from the show after she missed the premiere. But, all was made clear after Behar explained that her beloved co-host was down with COVID a third time in a row.

This was followed by a video about the Sister Act 2 actress updating fans about her health and mentioning that she’d be back soon. For host Behar, it appears she cannot wait for Goldberg to return and share the seat with her good friends again, as per The Sun.

During Tuesday’s episode of The View: Behind The Table, Behar graciously filled in for the Till actress and had a fruitful conversation with the show’s executive producer Brian Teta. The two talked about Behar’s experience vis-a-vis stepping in for Goldberg until her return on the hit morning series. Teta was the first to pop the question, “How does Whoopi’s absence change the way you prepare for a show when you find out you’re going to be moderating for the first time on a premiere episode?”

To this question, Behar first evaluated the situation before answering with a well-thought-out answer. “Well, I enjoy moderating. It’s no secret that I like it,” she noted. Behar continued to explain that she portrayed the same role back when she had her own show: Joy Behar: Say Anything. “I like being in that position,” claimed the host. But she also chimed in to say that perhaps she’s a 'control freak.' This comment earned a chuckle from Teta, who responded (in good humor) with “A little bit.” Behar quickly responded in a similar manner with honesty: “Okay, I’ll accept that,”

The official Instagram account of The View shared another snippet of the podcast between Behar and Teta. In the video, the executive produced asked Behar whom she was looking forward to interviewing in the future. Given that it's election season, Behar pointed out that she would cherish an opportunity to have a conversation with as many Republicans as possible.

In particular, Behar wished to talk to Chris Christie as she believes he 'told the truth about Trump' and even called him a 'champion.' She strongly emphasized her desire to have not just Christie but other such Republicans on the show. In the comment section of a post on Instagram, her fans also gushed about Behar’s statements in the podcast. “Love Joy she says what she means and means what she says,” said one follower. Several others chimed in with their thoughts and affection for the host. Whether or not Christie and other Republicans would grace the show is yet to be seen and is highly anticipated by Behar and her fans.

