Joy Behar Asserts Being "Dragged Into" Controversy Over Beyoncé's 'Jolene' Cover

Sometimes, we prefer a cover of a song over the original. Though rare, there are times when the cover's lyrics or vocals resonate with us more than the original version. In a recent episode of The View, Joy Behar found herself embroiled in a controversy over Beyoncé's rendition of Dolly Parton's classic song, Jolene. TMZ sparked the debate by picking up a quote from Behar's podcast discussion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

"We love that song, don’t we?" she asked during the show, following a quick snippet of Beyoncé's version on The View. "Apparently, I’ve been dragged into this controversy by TMZ. They asked Reba McEntire about what I said on The View podcast the other day." Then, she played a clip of a TMZ reporter asking McEntire, "Joy Behar said she likes Beyoncé’s version of ‘Jolene’ better because Dolly’s was anti-feminist — what do you think about that?" McEntire responded, "Beautiful day, isn’t it?" rather than offering any commentary, as per Decider.

"Did you actually say something critical about national treasure perfection that is Dolly Parton?" Ana Navarro the guest co-host questioned Behar after the video ended. Without delay, Behar answered, "No. I was not criticizing Dolly. I love Dolly, she’s fantastic. Dolly has done lots of feminist material. 9 to 5 is a feminist movie. But this particular song is like, ‘I’m beggin’ you, please don’t take my man.’ It just strikes me funny." Behar remarked, "I like the subject of Beyoncé taking over the lyrics." "Because the original thing with Dolly Parton is so, like, anti-feminist, worrying about some good-looking woman taking your man. If it’s so easy to take your man, then take him." Subsequently, Behar said that she possesses "information" regarding the origin of Jolene, claiming that it is "based on a real, true incident" in which Parton saw "some hot chick" flirting with her husband at the bank.

She went on to say that she admired Beyoncé's lyrics with the changes, saying, "If it’s so easy to take your man, then take him! Beyoncé says, ‘If you take my man, you’re gonna be in a lot of trouble,’ and I say, ‘Go ahead, take my man, take him,'" said, the co-host of The View, in the podcast. She made it clear, though, that she believes the original Jolene was anti-feminist, she believes Parton to be a feminist, and that her country music is "the best." Even Parton expressed her admiration for Beyoncé's use of the lyrics. "Hey, Miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when, except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair, bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same."