Jordyn Woods Responds to Claims That She Dissed Khloé Kardashian in a 'Jacket' Quote

Four years after the notorious Tristan Thompson infidelity incident, Jordyn Woods is reacting to rumors that she was dissing Khloé Kardashian. The 26-year-old posted a picture of a sample of her 'Woods by Jordyn' line on Instagram on Tuesday. She was dressed in an embroidered black and yellow letterman jacket that said, "I don't need your situation," which is exactly what she stated about Khloé and Tristan's relationship on the Red Table Talk.

Reports of Jordyn and Tristan kissing at a party surfaced in February 2019. At the time, Jordyn was Kylie Jenner's closest friend and a close acquaintance of the Kardashians and Jenners. Jordyn went down for a Red Table Talk interview the following month with family friend Jada Pinkett Smith as she explained her side of what transpired that night. In addition, she was seen wearing this jacket not long after last week's episode of The Kardashians aired, in which Tristan is seen on an apology tour with Kylie and her sisters, despite never having apologized to Jordyn for placing her in that predicament.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Beginning in 2016, Jordyn Woods became well-known to Kardashian-Jenner family followers because of her work as a model for Khloe's 'Good American' apparel brand. Jordyn was great friends with Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, and has lived with her for some time. She has also been on the Life of Kylie and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Although they were very close, their friendship was tested in 2019 when a source claimed to have seen Jordyn "all over" Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's on-again, off-again lover.

Jordyn delivered a comment regarding the controversy that ended up on the jacket during an interview she did in 2019 with Jada Pinkett-Smith. She said at the time, "I’m no home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love and has a beautiful daughter. I would never try to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth." Internet users were quick to recognize the remark and wonder whether or not the jacket was shaded against Khloe, despite the fact that Jordyn Woods has reunited with the Kardashian-Jenner family since the affair, with Khloe Kardashian claiming she forgives Jordyn and Kylie Jenner for restoring their relationship.

Woods disputed on her Instagram Story that she had dissed Kardashian after getting feedback from followers over the phrase on her jacket. As reported by People, she wrote in her story, "There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point, not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep. It’s almost 2024 y’all. [My boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns] @karltowns designed the jacket, and I love it."

