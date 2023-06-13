One of Jonah Hill's Diet Secrets for 40 Lbs. Weight Loss is Japanese Food

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of body shaming that some readers may find distressing.

Jonah Hill's drastic physical transformation has made him almost unrecognizable in recent pictures. The Super Bad actor was photographed flaunting a slim physique and thick beard as he stopped by to repair his surfboard at a shop in Malibu. Fans immediately reacted to his mind-blowing change in appearance, with them comparing him to Hollywood legend Tom Hanks from the film Castaway.

According to Mirror, Hill lost approximately 40 lbs after being overweight at 252 lbs. The Knocked Up actor confessed that he consulted a nutritionist and turned to a healthy Japanese diet to lose weight. "I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me."

Photo of Jonah Hill going viral after his weight loss ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QzjdBcFUx3 — RapTV (@Rap) May 21, 2023

The slimmed-down You People actor was seen wearing a faded black graphic t-shirt and dark green shorts. He accessorized his laid-back street style with a pair of black sunglasses. In a previous interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Hill opened up about being weight shamed. "I spent most of my young adult life listening to people say I was fat, gross, and unattractive. And it's only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90s, that I've started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head."

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

According to Men's Health, Hill shared that he was into living his life like a 'frat-boy' and his diet revolved around pizza and beer. "I was like... a 22-year-old kid, so when I listen to interviews or anything from that time, you cringe because most people don't have a snapshot from their most immature, idiotic time in their life... all my friends were in college so I was living like a frat guy like everyone drinking beer and eating pizza."

The 21 Jump Street actor was then introduced to a healthy lifestyle by fellow co-star Channing Tatum who recommended him a nutritionist and a personal trainer to get back in shape. According to Marca, when revealing it on The Tonight Show, he said, "I called Channing Tatum and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?' "And he said, 'Yes, you dumb m*****f***er, of course, you will. It's the simplest thing in the entire world.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Bennett Raglin

During The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, Hill revealed to the radio host David Peter Cradick that he has now successfully become a jogging enthusiast and has "started physically running instead of emotionally running."

He also opened up about a strict physical regime that he follows which included 10 push-ups a day and how he eventually worked his way up to doing 100 push-ups a day. Hill also shared his secret of maintaining a healthy balance - said he was using a food journal to keep track of his daily calorie intake.