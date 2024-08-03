Jon Stewart Says Kamala Harris' Popularity is Going To Bother Trump, 'Popularity is My Thing'

In the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast, Jon Stewart dove into the remarkable momentum behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. Stewart kicked off the discussion by marveling at the electric atmosphere of Harris’ recent rally in Atlanta, Georgia, where rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed, and Harris directly challenged GOP nominee Donald Trump to a debate. She said, "So the momentum in this race is shifting, and there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it — you may have noticed. He won’t debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me. Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. Because as the saying goes, 'if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.'”

As per HuffPost, Stewart exclaimed, "Holy shit!...It’s the one thing I think that would, more than any policy or any discrepancy on economics or anything else, the thing that would bother Donald Trump the most is a giant arena filled with enthusiastic supporters having a party. I almost think he’d be like, ‘What? Popularity is my thing,’...doesn’t even give a shit about the election anymore, he just wants to be like, ‘My crowd was bigger.’”

Jon Stewart just did this hilarious riff on republicans inability to comprehend Kamala identifying with two races. Right before Trump’s NABJ “when did she turn black?” nonsense pic.twitter.com/luD1lvakSb — Luke Mines (@lukemines) August 1, 2024

This isn’t the first time Stewart has taken aim at Trump. Recently, he offered advice to Republicans lamenting Kamala Harris’s ascendancy to the top of the Democratic ticket following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was stepping down from the 2024 race. Republicans, including Trump's running mate JD Vance, have cried foul, claiming a "coup" within the Democratic Party. Stewart mocked, “But I get it. If I thought I had this thing in the bag, you were gonna be going up against old Joe Biden, then they pull this, I’d be like, ‘Ref, ref open your eyes. How can you not see they’re coup-ing! They’re coup-ing!’...But you know what? I do understand that they’re upset. It makes sense. So how about we do this out of fairness, I’m a fair person – you can replace your old guy, too.”

"If you wanna love Trump, love him, but just stop framing it as patriotism." -Jon Stewart pic.twitter.com/rN6LpCGaLg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 7, 2024

As per The Independent, Stewart pointed out that Trump has responded to Harris’ presidential run in his classic manner. On the day Biden bowed out, Trump took to Truth Social and exclaimed, “So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again, Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin’?”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Stewart found humor in Trump's reaction, noting his frustration and suggesting that the former president would need to recalibrate his attacks. “Well, what’s done is done. You’re gonna have to shift gears, recalibrate, you’ve had crooked Joe and sleepy Joe on speed dial. You’re gonna need a new line of attack.”