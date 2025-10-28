Jon Stewart Mercilessly Mocks Donald Trump Over His Awkward Fist-Pump Dance in Malaysia

Donald Trump was seen breaking into his go-to dance move, fist-pumping, during his visit to Malaysia. This gave Jon Stewart another chance to take a dig at the president over his ridiculous dance.

The 79-year-old president landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where the crowd gathered to greet him. He instantly took the moment to do his fist pump dance, which looks very performative. Trump was there to witness the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal. His fist pump dance has been a popular way for him to show his enthusiasm.

He even raised his fist during his assassination attempt. On The Daily Show, Stwart said, “First, our current president Donald Josephine Trump is currently on a tour of Asia where he will be meeting with allies, such as the new Japanese prime minister, and rivals, such as Xi Jinping.” Then he further added, “The first stop, Kuala Lumpur. So let’s dance m——.” he also said how crucial this moment was for the country and its peace.

After mocking Trump, the video of him doing the dance as a response to a Malaysian traditional dance was playing. Stewart’s criticism did not end here. He said, “He loves the red carpet, he loves the hats. None of it makes any… They’re playing the theme song to Hawaii Five-0. None of it made any sense. But he loves the pomp, and he loves the circumstance. That’s why he loves going overseas.”

🇺🇸 U.S. President Donald Trump’s iconic fist-bump dance 🇲🇾

Who knew it was a traditional Malaysian welcome? 😂 Now in Kuala Lumpur for the ASEAN Summit, Trump joined local performers on arrival before meeting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim — diplomacy with a groove.#Trump… pic.twitter.com/B4MqCY8nLS — Mkubwa Global (@MkubwaGlobal) October 27, 2025



He even joked that Trump enjoys international trips since none of the Americans appreciate him. He added, “Look what we do to him here.” Followed by a post calling out Trump for his “sacrifice.” Stewart also called Trump a poor little billionaire president. He mocked him, saying all he wants is to save his country with influence money.

Jon Stewart also shed light on how Trump is working tirelessly to ensure he is able to run the presidential race for the third time. He added, “One theory on how you might try to serve a third term is that you could run as the vice president.”

The Trump administration was looking for ways to change the 22nd Amendment. Stewart also pointed out that he may do exactly that since he just knocked out a wing at the White House. So much construction and renovation imply he is meant to stay.

He then questioned why Trump wants to be the president, “We’ve already let him down so badly. America is clearly not his happy place.” His solution is to make Trump the overseas president in 2028 just for the title, so that everyone is happy.