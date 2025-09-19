Jon Stewart Goes Full ‘State Media’ in Hilarious Takedown After Kimmel Suspension

Jon Stewart had a hilarious take on Trump on The Daily Show after Jimmy Kimmel was axed. The host made a mid-week appearance on the late-night show, as he usually only does it on Mondays. He started his segment pretending to be scared to introduce the ‘fun, hilarious, administration-compliant show.’

His monologue began calling Trump the father and ensuring he sings the right praises to complain to the administration. He stated, “If you felt off these last couple of days, it’s probably because our great father has not been home.”

Stewart sarcastically began, “For father has been gracing England with his legendary warmth and radiance.” Trump charmed the English with his charisma, charm, and intelligence. He also pointed out Trump’s orange tan calling him ‘perfectly tinted’ president, dazzling his hosts, the British royal family.

During his monologue he would faux-scold himself for not saying the right thing or for not praising the president enough. The show used a golden frame on the teleprompter to show visuals from Trump’s UK visit.

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart on a Thursday was worth the wait. State controlled media with a theme song to Dear Leader at the end. Plus a really important interview with Maria Ressa, author of How to Stand Up To a Dictator.

Stream it later if you missed it! https://t.co/yarrPg9TRV pic.twitter.com/MEjOKwalOv — dayna (@allthedaynight) September 19, 2025

He sarcastically appreciated Trump’s unmatched oratory skills, followed by a clip of the former president delivering a speech. He said, “It was the most beautiful recitation, Mr. President. It brings me to tears.” The segment ended with a musical number singing praises for the “glorious” leader.

The audience was thrilled with Stewart’s take, laughing even during the pauses as he scolded himself or acted nervous. Netizens enjoyed the segment with one X user posting, “Isn’t it wonderful that we can all joke about it ?”

Another one praised the host, saying, “This is how you do it!!!” A third one added, “the gilded gold frame of the teleprompter is genius.” One YouTube user posted, “This entire show was an act of genius. They should get the Emmy next year. If there is a show next year… If there is a network next year… If there is an Emmy next year… If there is an America next year.”

An obedient Jon Stewart offers a refresher on the rules of free speech (White House-approved) in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension pic.twitter.com/4uj18ZziNG — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 19, 2025

Some netizens argued the show’s ratings were already dropping and they got an excuse now to suspend him. Another one added, ‘Hey Jon, I’m sure you will now know, as you do a show about the news, that Jimmy Kimmel was canceled due to financial pressure and NOT FCC intervention.’ One user called Stewart the best, adding, ‘Whatever your political beliefs, we can all agree Jon Stewart is better at this than Trevor Noah.’