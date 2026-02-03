Jon Stewart Jokes About His Name on Epstein Documents

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart shared his reaction after seeing his name appear in the Epstein files. The Justice Department released millions of new documents with additional information on people who appeared in records related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Stewart said, “To get ahead of the story, I am also in the files.” However, his name does not appear in the same context as others mentioned in the documents. Wealthy and influential figures such as Elon Musk, former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, U.S. President Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are referenced in the Epstein records.

Epstein sent a message to producer Barry Josephson along with a stand-up concept involving filmmaker Woody Allen. Josephson’s reply reads, “Make a true biographical experience with his stand-up being the capper. Somebody like Jon Stewart could host/narrate the biographical part.”

To this, Stewart reacted, “Excuse me? I am offended. Somebody like Jon Stewart? Or Jon Stewart? My point is, do I have the offer or is this an audition?”

After the host recovered from the brief shock, he mentioned that MAGA members appeared in the documents. He went after Trump, accusing him of creating double standards by shielding those accused of wrongdoing from accountability while opposing sanctuary city policies for immigrants.

Stewart also mentioned Elon Musk making plans to visit the island with his partner. He pointed out the date of the email, which was Christmas Day, when Musk inquired whether Epstein had any parties planned. He said Musk wanted to “let loose” at one of the parties. However, Musk has denied attending any such parties.

He posted that the news was fake and claimed he did not rely on Epstein to attend such parties. In response, Stewart pointed out that Musk could have done so “without the help of a creepy loser like Epstein.” Stewart said Musk appeared to panic and posted about Epstein more than 85 times, prompting him to suggest that Musk slow down.

There was also an indirect exchange between the convicted sex offender and Musk, in which Epstein appeared to encourage him to attend a party. Musk reportedly declined, saying he did not want to fly out because he was meeting with U.N. diplomats. Epstein later clarified that no one at the party was over 25, suggesting the nature of the crowd.

Stewart expressed disbelief at the exchange and criticized what he described as a lack of accountability and consequences, noting that no new individuals would be investigated despite the massive release of documents. He added that the evidence continued to mount.