Johnny Depp Once Portrayed Donald Trump In A Spoof Movie — And Then Called Him a 'Brat'

Former president Donald Trump released a business advice book along with journalist Tony Schwartz in 1987 titled Trump: The Art of the Deal. Decades later, in 2016, Johnny Depp starred in an hour-long satirical film that explored Trump's accomplishments and personal life titled Donald Trump's The Art of the Deal. The movie was inspired by his book and made in association with the popular comedy site Funny or Die. According to Page Six, Depp revealed that portraying the billionaire 'brat' on-screen was simple. “I approached Donald Trump as what you kind of see in him when you really watch him. There’s a pretense. There’s something created about him in the sense of bullydom. But what he is, I believe, is a brat,” he told students during a speech at Arizona State University.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor later enthralled the audience with his impromptu Trump impersonation. “Everything is mine. Even if I don’t own it,” Depp said, copying the mannerisms and tone of the Republican leader. “I’m going to build a wall. And all of my billions are not going to have to pay for it because you know why? Mexico is going to pay for it,” he added mimicking Trump. “He’s Depp, so when he comes into a role, he fully embodies it. He brought a darkness that I don’t think we would have gotten if Adam Sandler had played him. There were some real, meaty, dark depths in there,” director Jeremy Konner told EW.

“When we set out to make this, my biggest concern was that by the time it came out, it would be completely irrelevant. I thought, ‘Oh, [Trump is] going to go away,'” he shared. “This thing is too relevant. I wish it was less relevant,” he added. Konner revealed that Depp got his personal makeup team to transform himself into Trump. "Johnny is his own man. We initially assumed we were just slapping a wig on, and he would make a funny face."

"We got a call a few days before we started shooting saying, 'Johnny is bringing on his full special effects, hair, and makeup team that he uses on all his movies. He will be doing full prosthetics.' It was a complete surprise to us. He showed up with this incredible team of Hollywood’s greatest effects wizards, and then spent two-to-four hours turning him into Trump."

Praising Depp the director further opined, "I think when people do Trump impressions, I think it’s often very light and sweet and kind of goofy. Johnny brought out more of Trump’s inner anger. He’s ruthless, and he’s done a lot of terrible things to a lot of people, and he has no remorse. I think he does have a lot of darkness in him, and Depp really brought that out."

According to Forbes, Depp immediately accepted the role of Trump after it was suggested to him by Funny or Die Editor-in-Chief, Owen Burke. The satire was released only on the outlet's social platforms. Since then the film has garnered over 1.9 million views. “It’s great to see that many people come by to watch it on a work or school day,” Chris Bruss, the president of digital content, said. In an interview with The New York Times, Funny or Die co-founder, Adam McKay, also remarked, "It was a crazy, completely nuts idea that somehow we pulled off." McKay also casually wished that their work would irritate Trump.