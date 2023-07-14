Gwen Stefani Pranks Her Fans With Funny Faces in New Video Promoting 'True Babe'

Gwen Stefani has been quite busy promoting her new song, True Babe which is surely winning hearts globally. She has also been abuzz on TikTok promoting her song and sharing highlights of what she has been up to. Her recent video, however, has taken fans by surprise after she shared a shocking "before and after" transformation of herself on the said platform.

Stefani has recently been unveiling a more natural side to herself and has opted out of the filters that she regularly uses in her social media pictures. However, she used a filter in her recent video as a rather innovative promotion tactic. With this, Stefani attempted to prank her fans on TikTok.

The award-winning singer urged her fans to listen to her new track by emphasizing how she felt after listening to True Babe. She shared a video of herself before listening to the song. The Rich Girl singer used the hilarious "caveman" filter for this part of the video. The filter made Stefani's face appear a little wider than usual and made her eyes squint.

The "after" picture however was a total upgrade from the "before" one as she suddenly appeared out of nowhere, surprising fans with the thrill of a jumpscare. In this half of the video, Stefani was in full glam and looked fabulous as she vibed happily to the beat. With a bright smile as radiant as Stefani, she pulled off a perfect prank followed by an excellent promo for her song, which seemingly worked. The Voice judge flaunted a layer of stunning necklaces. Two of the four necklaces appeared to be customized to read Stefani's name and the letters were embedded with what appeared to be rhinestones. A crucifix encrusted with diamonds was also included in this set.

The highlight of the entire video, besides the song itself, was Stefani's glamorous fashion aesthetic throughout. Sporting hues of pink and mustard yellow, the singer truly slayed the fashion checklist for swagger and style in the video. She also sported a '90s hairstyle with a pair of glimmering bobby pins on either side of her head. The hairstyle and her glam makeup was the star of the show and it highlighted Stefani's well-contoured face.

Stefani also sported pink eyeshadow and lip gloss, along with a thick stroke of eyeliner and volumizing mascara that added depth to her eye makeup. Towards the end of the video, Stefani also showcased her dazzling rings and layered bracelets that glistened in the light. Throughout the video, the singer had a high and enthusiastic energy and genuinely enjoyed vibing to her new song.

Fans commented with happiness and pride below the video, responding with positivity and encouragement. "Shocked at first, but you are still pretty no matter what," complimented one person. Another fan couldn't recognize Stefani at first but was quick to note that it was only a filter. "I thought you had a little work done there at first," added the fan.

