Johnny Depp Suffered a Whopping $22.5m Loss After Amber Heard's Op-Ed Sabotaged His Jack Sparrow Return

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard may have concluded, but its impact continues to reverberate across social media and entertainment circles. Last year, the highly publicized trial pitted fervent Depp fans against staunch supporters of Heard, and every little detail of the case was dissected and scrutinized, as mentioned by FandomWire.

The catalyst for this legal battle was the release of an op-ed in The Washington Post, authored by 37-year-old Heard, in which she identified herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." The 60-year-old Depp became the immediate focus of the piece, leading to him being branded as the villain overnight. The fallout from the article was swift and severe, as Hollywood distanced itself from the actor, causing him to lose numerous projects.

Also Read: When Johnny Depp Said He 'Doesn't Need' Hollywood, Talked About Facing a Boycott

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

For Depp, the consequences of Heard's op-ed were financially devastating. The actor reportedly lost a staggering $22,500,000, as major studios and filmmakers turned their backs on him due to the allegations of abuse and negative publicity stemming from Heard's op-ed. It became evident that his professional image had been tarnished, as the public perception labeled him as an abuser, and no one wanted to associate with him.

In response to the damage caused by the op-ed, Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019. The high-profile trial commenced on April 11, 2022, and the proceedings were broadcasted for the world to witness. During the trial, Depp's talent manager testified that the actor had lost a significant opportunity, his role in the sixth installment of the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Also Read: Rihanna Sells Her Never-Lived-in Tudor-Style Mansion to Johnny Depp’s Former Agent

After two grueling months of legal battles, Depp emerged victorious in the defamation trial against Heard on June 1, 2022. His fans celebrated the outcome, but Heard faced relentless trolling on social media platforms. However, as the dust settled, both actors gradually returned to their normal lives.

Depp made a triumphant comeback to the silver screen with the French drama Jeanne du Barry. His performance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was met with a resounding 7-minute standing ovation, reaffirming his talent and resilience in the face of adversity.

Also Read: When Johnny Depp Called Donald Trump a 'Brat' During Parody Movie Impersonation

Image Source: Getty Images | Rich Fury

Meanwhile, Heard moved on with her life, relocating to Spain with her daughter. She made her presence felt in the public eye once again with the release of her movie In the Fire, directed by Connor Allyn. The film received positive reviews, and Heard's performance garnered appreciation and love from audiences.

Despite the legal victory, the trial left a lasting impact on both Depp and Heard, altering the course of their careers and personal lives. While Depp managed to regain his standing in the industry, the scars of the trial remain a part of his history. Similarly, Heard found solace in starting anew but faced her share of challenges amid ongoing public scrutiny.

References:

https://fandomwire.com/amber-heard-sabotaged-johnny-depps-jack-sparrow-return-made-him-suffer-whooping-22500000-loss/

More from Inquisitr

Johnny Depp Loved Winona Ryder More Than Himself Before His Affair With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's Show Stands Canceled After Actor Was Found Unconscious in His Hotel Room