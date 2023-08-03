Johnny Depp Expresses Gratitude Onstage to Fans at Hollywood Vampires’ First U.S. Tour Stop

Johnny Depp's heart was filled with gratitude as excited fans made a beeline for him backstage at the Hollywood Vampires’ first-ever U.S. tour stop in Boston. The rock band comprising Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen enthralled music-crazed fans of 3,500 at the sold-out Boch Center’s Wang Theatre, reports People. Depp looked dapper in an all-black ensemble that comprised of black short-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black boots. He accessorized the outfit with a striped blue denim cap and a black vest with “Hollywood Vampires” woven onto the back.

The crowd simply went crazy with chants of - “We love you, Johnny” to “Jack Sparrow rocks,” as soon as the Pirates of the Caribbean star took over the microphone to sing the lead vocals on Jim Carroll Band's cover - People Who Died. Later on the set, he played a cover of David Bowie’s song Heroes much to the delight of the audience. Depp continued to pump his fist to his heart and stretch it out to the crowd, while also occasionally clasping his hands together in gratitude and waving with a smile during his mesmerizing performance. He played the guitar for all of the tracks being performed and sang backing vocals on several.

Before the performance, the Jeanne Du Barry actor arrived at the venue's backstage entrance and indulged himself in clicking selfies with fans, signing autographs, and also giving hugs to his screaming fans. Molly Smith, a 12-year-old from Concord, New Hampshire, was one such fan, who became tearful when she received a hug from him. He smiled at me and all I could get out was `hi’,” Smith revealed to People. “My mom got me into his movies and into his music. I can’t believe I just met him." Cathy Smith, praised Depp and called him “unbelievably sweet”. "He really was so nice, and I’ve never seen her that excited,” she said of her daughter’s encounter with Depp. “She will never forget this.”

After the band's performance fans rushed on stage to shower Depp with various gifts including stuffed animals to a custom Hollywood Vampires jacket. Fans made sure that this tour too wasn't cancelled like the previous ones. As such a fan, Iliana Donis, 32, a daycare worker from Lawrence, Mass called up the Boston venue in advance to confirm. “I guess for a split second I thought `Oh no, what if they cancel this one, too. But then when my brother and I got here and saw all of the equipment trucks and tour buses, we felt confident that the show would go on.” The mother of four gushed while revealing that "it’s Depp who was the main draw for her to attend the concert."

'Hollywood Vampires' had canceled several of their latest shows in Europe in a row, including a Slovakia tour date in mid-July. "Upon arrival, today to the venue in Slovakia to begin set up for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for both the band and the general public," the band has informed public in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

