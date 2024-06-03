John Lennon's Son Sean Criticizes Prince Harry's 'Spare' Memoir, Says "I Realized He Was an Idiot"

In a belated and scathing review, Sean Ono Lennon, the son of legendary musician John Lennon, has unleashed a torrent of criticism. It is against Prince Harry's memoir, Spare. Sean, an acclaimed musician and Oscar winner in his own right took to social media. He expressed his disdain for the Duke of Sussex's bestselling book. The book basically delves into Harry's life experiences as a member of the British royal family.

The 48-year-old artist didn't mince words when he sarcastically quipped, "My long awaited review of Prince Harry's autobiography is two words. 'Spare Me.'" This biting remark posted on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter, encapsulated Sean's overall sentiment towards the memoir, which he perceives as an exercise in self-indulgence and excessive complaining. When faced with backlash from Harry's supporters, Sean doubled down on his critique, stating, "I do empathize with him generally. But the way he whines and wangs on about things is really too much."

He further added, "I'm just having a little fun. I think he's earned some mockery. (I'm sure I have as well)." Sean's disdain for Harry's book wasn't solely rooted in its perceived whiny tone. He also took issue with specific anecdotes shared within its pages. Referring to the now-infamous passage where Harry details treating his frostbitten p***s with a specific ointment. Sean quipped, "It was a pun. But he deserves to be mocked after that todger episode. He'll be fine." He acknowledged the shared experience of growing up in the spotlight as the child of a famous parent but even after the artist remained unimpressed with Harry's outlook and decision-making.

"Actually I am aware [that we have things in common]. We met once. That was before I realized he was an idiot," he remarked, suggesting a prior encounter with the prince left him disillusioned. As the online criticism continued, Sean defended his right to poke fun at Harry, asserting, "Just because I made a joke does not mean I don't empathize with him. I do actually. Also why I'm very disappointed with his outlook. I was hoping he'd be smarter," as per The Daily Mail. In one particularly pointed exchange, a fan suggested Sean might be envious of Harry's literary success as a bestselling author.

While Sean's scathing critique of Prince Harry's memoir may have ruffled feathers among the royal's ardent supporters, it's clear the musician and filmmaker has no qualms about voicing his unfiltered opinions. However, Sean swiftly shut down that notion, responding, "I mean, I don't care but I did win an Oscar this year so...I think I'm doing okay." In March, Sean won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film with War Is Over! inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, as per Entertainment Weekly. He also teamed up with director Dave Mullins to co-write the film.