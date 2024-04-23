John Legend Condemns Donald Trump, Calls Him a ‘Dyed-In-The-Wool Racist’ in a Fiery Interview

Singer and activist John Legend didn’t hold back in a recent interview, where he once again criticized former President Donald Trump, labeling him a 'tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist.' Legend, known for his vocal advocacy on social and political issues, spoke candidly about his views on Trump’s racial beliefs and actions. Legend’s ongoing feud with Trump has been well-documented, with both public figures exchanging barbs and criticisms over the years. In this latest interview, conducted by former White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, Legend reiterated his long-standing assertion that Trump harbors racial prejudices.

Legend asserted, “He's made it clear throughout his life that Black people are inferior, he believes that to his core, in his bones...but also when you hear some of the stray comments he makes, he clearly believes in a genetic hierarchy of humanity and is racially determined, so he is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist. I don't want to hear what he says to say about what he's done for black people. He's done very little for us and he is at his core, truly, truly a racist. You even hear what he says about immigration and what countries he wants people to come in from. They’re all very white,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Legend highlighted Trump’s past actions, such as the 1973 federal lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black tenants in Trump’s properties, as proof of his racist beliefs. He also criticized Trump's handling of issues related to law enforcement and protests, citing Trump's remarks during the George Floyd protests, where he advocated harsh measures against demonstrators.

Legend exclaimed, “He’s not been an ally. At the same time he’s claiming credit for those small things, he’s also saying if people are stealing something they should get shot in the middle of the store. When we protested the killing of George Floyd, he advocated for the military to shoot us in the streets,” as reported by Huff Post magazine.

While acknowledging that Trump's administration took some steps on criminal justice reform, Legend emphasized that these actions do not outweigh Trump's overall record on race relations. He dismissed Trump's claims of being a champion for Black Americans, arguing that Trump's core beliefs and actions contradict any positive contributions he may have made in this area.

Legend explained, “There is a two-tiered justice system, but not in the way that he thinks. He's the beneficiary, absolutely...the fact that he's out in the world, that's not normal for a lot of people. He's gotten away with a lot for a long time, he's been a fraudster for a long time, he's been cheating people for a long time, he's been lying for a long time and he's actually been litigating for a long time.”