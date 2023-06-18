When John Krasinski Almost Got Captain America's Role Until 'Jacked' Chris Hemsworth Made Him Rethink About the Role

American actor and filmmaker, John Krasinski, most notably known for his role as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom The Office, recalled his encounter with Chris Hemsworth during his audition for the role of Captain America on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that was eventually granted to Chris Evans.

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are undoubtedly excellent options for the roles of Captain America and Thor, respectively, but another fan favorite could have played the First Avenger. John Krasinski was a candidate for the Captain America job before Chris Evans was chosen, and he even went so far as to try on the outfit for his audition, as per Heroic Hollywood.

John Krasinski recalled his Captain America audition and a lighthearted run-in with Chris Hemsworth during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Chris Evans had not yet received the part from Marvel as Krasinski said that Marvel wanted to "see who else was out there." According to Krasinski, Chris Hemsworth passed him as he was trying on the Captain America suit, and the Thor actor's stunning physique immediately made him feel less confident.

He revealed, "I went in and I tested for Captain America. Got to wear the suit. Which was really fun. This is a true story. I was putting the suit on, and I was halfway up, not wearing any other clothes other than this." Krasinski told the host how trying the suit was momentous just before he encountered Hemsworth.

"And right at that moment, Chris Hemsworth walked by and he was like, 'you look good, mate.' And I was like, nope. You know what? It's fine. We don't have to do this." He was in awe of Hemsworth's physique, adding, "He was just like, jacked." Hemsworth told him that "You're going to look great in that suit," to which Krasinski replied, "Don't make fun of me, Hemsworth!"

According to Insider, Conan O'Brien was the first person to whom Krasinski related the tale; this was back in 2016 when he was getting in shape for his parts in 13 Hours and Amazon's Jack Ryan.

Naturally, Krasinski succeeded professionally even though he did not get Captain America's part. His box office success A Quiet Place, which he also directed and co-wrote, received immense praise from the audience. Krasinski is a favorite among fans for the part of Mr. Fantastic in the Fantastic Four movie from Marvel Studios.

Additionally, he also made appearances in a number of films, such as Licence to Wed (2007), Leatherheads (2008), Away We Go (2009), It's Complicated (2009), Something Borrowed (2011), Aloha (2015), and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016). Krasinski made a comeback to television in 2018 by playing the title role in the Amazon series Jack Ryan, per The Movie Database.

