Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Marriage in Spotlight After This Viral Video Has Fans Stunned

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were caught up in a brief moment on the Golden Globes red carpet in 2024, and it quickly went viral on social media. A TikTok video that was seen more than two million times stoked speculations of a divorce after Krasinski's muttered remarks raised doubts about the couple's marital status. Insiders close to the couple, however, brush off the rumors as "funny and ridiculous."."

A flurry of rumors was stirred by a TikTok video shared by CBS that appeared to show an intimate moment between the couple on the red carpet, reported She Knows. Krasinski was heard whispering something into Blunt's ear as they posed for photos. The internet erupted with theories about what he might have said. Some said he said, "I can’t wait to divorce, I’m serious," while others suggested he said, "I can’t wait to get through this" or "I can’t wait to get indoors."

After the video went viral and swiftly accumulated over two million views, fans started to doubt the stability of the couple's relationship. They have been married since 2010. Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, are the couple's two daughters.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on divorce rumors over a viral TikTok from the Golden Globes:



“There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/uBYG686CnF — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 10, 2024

The insiders adamantly disputed any marital problems, telling US Weekly that the pair is "absolutely not talking about divorce." The insiders also disclosed that Blunt and Krasinski find the accusations "funny and ridiculous," indicating that they are handling the storm of speculation from the public with humor.

It's important to note that the power duo in Hollywood has consistently supported one another over the years. Emily's acting ability has been praised by Krasinski, who called it a "superpower" that she can easily unlock. “The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does,” Krasinski once said to Vanity Fair about Blunt's acting skills. “It’s so honest, so pure, and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts.

People be watching too many Bad Lip Reading videos 🤣🤣🤣 — Chad (@ChadsterB) January 11, 2024

On the other hand, Blunt, as per People sources, publicly lauded her husband after accepting a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for their joint picture, A Quiet Place, stating, "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

Many now consider the case closed after a week filled with people trying to lip-read videos on TikTok. Fans hope that Blunt and Krasinski can continue to inspire others with their enduring love story. Insiders convey that their marriage is still strong, even though neither partner has directly responded to the rumors.

