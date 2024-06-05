Joe Scarborough and Allies React to Donald Trump's Fox News Edited Interview: "Unmoored from Reality"

Donald Trump's erratic behavior was on full display over the weekend, leaving many to wonder about his deteriorating mental state. MSNBC's Joe Scarborough did not hold back in his assessment and declared that the former president has become 'even crazier', increasingly "unmoored from reality."

Scarborough's scathing remarks came after Trump sat down with Fox News personalities Will Cain, Pete Hegseth, and Rachel Campos-Duffy in the wake of his recent conviction on 34 felony counts in New York hush money trial.

Scarborough admitted that he did not watch the Fox interview live. "I was not watching because I do my best not to watch live Donald Trump." He shared that he got texts from 'people on the Biden campaign' who allegedly said, "Thank God the trial is over, this is the moment we've been waiting for – stay up there, Donald, keep talking, Donald."

The implication was clear— the more Trump speaks unflitered, the more he damages his reputation and political prospects ahead of the elections in November, as per Raw Story.

MSNBC's Scarborough reacted to Trump's heavily spliced and edited interview with Fox, saying his appearance demonstrated that he was increasingly "unmoored from reality." — Resist hateful GOP policies (@hateGOP) June 4, 2024

At the crux of Scarborough's criticism was Trump's detachment from reality given he continues to insist that President Joe Biden had somehow orchestrated the criminal prosecutions against him. Scarborough swiftly dismantled this notion. He cited the absurdity of Biden wanting Trump "locked down for six weeks, not going out, not sounding crazy, not sounding a lot crazier than he did four, five years ago."

He opined that it "completely takes the wrong view of what's going on here." The reality, according to Scarborough, is that the Biden campaign loved what they saw on Friday because they know what people on the inside of the Trump campaign know, and that is that Donald Trump is getting even crazier, even -- when I say crazier, I mean angrier, more unmoored from reality."

Fox and Friends has to tape and edit the hell out of Trump’s interview as usual. They can’t go live with him anymore because he’s a deranged rambling mess, so they have to clean everything up as best they can with edits. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2024

Scarborough in his assessment also highlighted that Trump doesn't entertain a discussion anymore. "...The one thing he has completely stopped doing is asking, 'Hey, what do you think of this? What do you think of that?' He's just completely raging and on his own." Meanwhile, independent journalist, Aaron Rupar, flagged the heavily edited nature of the Fox News interview, questioning what was omitted.

"Trump's interview on Fox and Friends was heavily edited," he stated. Others also echoed similar suspicions over the 'abrupt cuts' made, while Trump was still speaking. The edits hinted at a broader issue– an inability to allow Trump to speak freely and unfiltered.

As former prosecutor Ron Filipkowski pointed out, "Fox and Friends has to tape and edit the hell out of Trump's interview as usual. They can't go live with him anymore because he's a deranged rambling mess, so they have to clean everything up as best they can with edits."