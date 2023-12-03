Joe Rogan, a man of many talents, including being a comedian, mixed martial arts enthusiast, and podcast host, has raised eyebrows with his unconventional dietary choices. Rogan, well-versed in martial arts like Taekwondo, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, believes in a holistic approach to health that goes beyond physical training. In a 2019 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he revealed his belief in the power of supplements, emphasizing the importance of overall well-being.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Schwartz

Also Read: 5 Celebrities Whose Stage Names Conceal Their Ties to Famous Family Members

In January 2020, Rogan embarked on a peculiar dietary experiment known as the carnivore diet, where one consumes only animal products. His motivation for this radical shift was to see how it would impact his health. Rogan shared on Instagram, "January is #worldcarnivoremonth, and I figured, f**k it, let's see what happens," reported Nicki Swift. However, this all-meat diet came with unexpected consequences, as Rogan candidly admitted to experiencing bouts of diarrhea. Despite the gastrointestinal challenges, he noted an increase in energy and shedding a few pounds.

The following year, Rogan decided to revisit the carnivore diet, making it an annual practice. He spoke openly on The Joe Rogan Experience about the difficulties he faced in maintaining his workout intensity while on a pure carnivore regimen. The absence of carbohydrates seemed to affect his performance, prompting him to reintroduce fruits into his diet for a more balanced approach. Rogan's commitment to the carnivore diet was evident in his Instagram updates, where he shared insights into his meals, often featuring elk meat, a protein source he personally hunts, as reported by CNBC.

Also Read: Jamie Lynn Claims Britney Spears Was “Really Embarrassed” While Attending Grammys the First Time

In January 2023, Rogan revealed that he was once again immersed in his yearly carnivore diet. Acknowledging the initial challenges of adjusting to a low-carb lifestyle, he expressed his intention to incorporate fruits to ease the transition. Rogan's commitment to this unusual diet extends to his advocacy for grass-fed meat, emphasizing the importance of knowing the source of one's food.

Joe Rogan Reports Back After a Month on Carnivore Diet https://t.co/2KhJNgMm2z pic.twitter.com/WyQ8BNLK2i — batfly (@batfly) November 22, 2023

Also Read: This UFC Star Thinks Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Alleged Relationship Is ‘100% Fake’

While Rogan claims benefits such as increased energy and improved vitiligo symptoms, experts caution against the potential risks of an exclusively meat-based diet. Notably, nutritionists argue that such extreme diets may lead to nutritional deficiencies, depriving individuals of essential nutrients found in plant-based foods. Rogan's dietary choices have also faced skepticism from nutrition experts, who question the long-term health implications of consuming high amounts of saturated fat from animal products. Linda Van Horn, chief of nutrition at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, cautions against the potential cardiovascular risks associated with a diet rich in red or processed meat.

In January of 2021, Joe Rogan went Carnivore for 30 days.



The results were astounding:



✅ Lost 12 lbs

✅ Healed his skin issues

✅ Noticeably Higher energy levels

✅ Says he felt the best he ever has



Have you tried doing a month on the carnivore diet? pic.twitter.com/ELPz9FsYWa — The Carnivore Bar (@thecarnivorebar) October 14, 2023

Rogan's assertion that the carnivore diet enhanced his energy levels is met with skepticism from a few more nutritionists, who argue that the body's preferred source of energy comes from carbohydrates, not solely from meat. The perceived boost in energy, they suggest, may be attributed to weight loss rather than the specific choice of foods.

More from Inquisitr

Robert Kardashian's Cousin Delves into the Dramatic 'Screaming' Match With Kris Jenner

Meri Brown Gets Agitated After Christine Reveals Her Wedding Ring Story Without Consent on ‘Sister Wives’