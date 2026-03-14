Joe Rogan Says Trump ‘Doesn’t Have Much to Lose’ As He Raises Concern About Elderly World Leaders

Joe Rogan recently shared his concerns about elderly world leaders and said that politicians like President Donald Trump, who is set to turn 80 this year, “doesn’t have much to lose.”

In a March 11, 2026, episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, Rogan argued that very old political leaders may take greater risks because they have less personal stake in the long term.

Citing Trump’s example, Rogan said, “He’s 80. He doesn’t have much to lose.” He then added, “That’s the scary thing about old leaders. Death is imminent — it’s within a decade, if you’re lucky. That’s spooky. You’re making decisions for…the future of the world and you’ve only got maybe 10 years left on earth.”

Joe Rogan on Trump: “He’s 80. He doesn’t have much to lose. That’s the scary thing about old leaders. Death is imminent — it’s within a decade, if you’re lucky. That’s spooky. You’re making decisions for…the future of the world and you’ve only got maybe 10 years left on earth.” pic.twitter.com/6glbxQEkjs — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) March 11, 2026

For the unversed, on February 28, the United States and Israel launched “major combat operations in Iran,” to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump announced in an eight-minute video at the time.

“Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” added the President.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

However, Rogan believes Trump is acting differently from what he promised during his campaign. “It just seems so insane based on what he ran on. I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it,” he said in a Tuesday episode of his podcast.

According to Al Jazeera, around 1,444 Iranians have been killed since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28. Among those killed was Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom Trump called “one of the most evil people in History,” in a Truth Social post.

​”This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” Trump wrote.

​He continued, “He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do. This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.”

​However, the podcaster questioned whether the president had a clear strategy after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader. “The idea you could just take the guy out and that’s a wrap — I mean it doesn’t seem well thought out, to be charitable,” stated Joe Rogan.

He further warned that the U.S. actions in Iran could spark a global conflict, potentially leading to World War III.

“The problem is from the outside, like the rest of the world, you look at this unnecessary aggression by the United States government, and then you tack on whatever propaganda they have already been spitting out about America for the last 20 or 30 years, and then this war with Iran gets really ugly,” Rogan said.

“Because that’s how you start a World War III. You start a World War III by doing something that — other than people that wanted this forever — who else thinks that’s a good idea?” he concluded.