Joe Rogan Says He Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Trump Over Iran Conflict

Joe Rogan says he feels “betrayed” by Donald Trump’s decision to attack Iran. On the latest episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan described the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran as “insane.”

Rogan claimed that Trump ran on ending “stupid, senseless wars,” yet the situation in Iran is unclear and appears to be dragging on.

“Well, it just seems so insane, based on what he ran on. I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?” Rogan said during the latest episode of his podcast. He also highlighted examples from Operation Absolute Resolve.

Joe Rogan’s comments came after Trump ordered a military attack on Iran with help from Israeli forces on Feb. 28. During Operation Epic Fury, Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, some of his family, and officials were killed.

On March 1, 2026, Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks. These strikes have damaged several places in Gulf countries, such as Dubai and Doha, following which they closed their airspaces and issued immediate alerts.

Some Republican lawmakers have also said they are worried that the U.S. could get stuck in another long war in Iran, like what happened in Iraq and Afghanistan.

According to The Hill, Rep Tim Burchett advised Trump supporters to look out for the war as it could turn into “another forever war.”

“I mean, be concerned. Be vigilant. Hold our feet to the fire. Keep us honest on that issue.” Burchett told the media when he was asked if he had a message for MAGA supporters.

After Operation Epic Fury, Trump claimed Iran posed an “imminent” threat to Americans due to its nuclear ambitions and rumors of developing a long range of missiles capable of vast damage to the US.

A recent Quinnipiac poll found that nearly 75% of Americans believe the war will last for months or longer, and 71% think it could continue for a year or more.

According to The Irish Star, Joe Rogan does not call himself a Republican or a Democrat supporter. However, he endorsed the 79- year old during the 2024 elections and invited him on his show.

During the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025, Trump claimed that it was his teenage son, Barron Trump, who asked his father to grace the couch on the podcast.

Barron encouraged Trump to expand the campaign to modern platforms and connect with the young voters. He reportedly told Donald Trump, “You gotta go out, do Joe Rogan.”

Since Trump’s second term, Rogan has changed his stance and has spoken out against the president on several instances, including the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

Reports further indicate that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had always been suspicious of Iran’s nuclear program and saw their mission as a serious threat to the people of Israel. Trump, however, said Israel didn’t force the U.S. into action, telling reporters, “I might have forced their hand.”

Despite saying that the U.S. was in complete control of the operation, Trump confessed that Operation Epic Fury was launched earlier than he initially expected.

“We went way early. We were going to do it in another week,” he admitted in an interview with TIME Magazine, describing the timing of the operation.

He expressed frustration with Iranian negotiators, who had requested another meeting within a week. “When I heard that, I said, you know, they’re going to hit first,” he said.